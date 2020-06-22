Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

MONDAY:

June 22, 2020

Oregon reports 146 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 192, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 146 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 7,083. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (15), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (6), Marion (47), Morrow (1), Multnomah (17), Umatilla (11), Union (5), Wasco (1), Washington (27), and Yamhill (2).

Oregon’s 191st COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Lincoln County who died June 16 in his residence and tested positive on June 17. He did not have underlying medical conditions.

Oregon’s 192nd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18. Additional information about this COVID-19 related death is still pending. An update will be provided when we have additional information.

**************

SATURDAY:

June 20, 2020

Oregon reports 178 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 189, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 178 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 6,750.

The new cases reported are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (19), Coos (3), Douglas (1), Jackson (2), Jefferson (1), Klamath (4), Lane (2), Lincoln (23), Linn (1), Malheur (6), Marion (30), Morrow (1), Multnomah (34), Umatilla (4), Union (2), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), and Washington (37).

Oregon’s 189th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on June 12 and died on June 18, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.

• Note: Two cases previously reported in Polk County were determined not to be cases; the county case count has been adjusted to reflect this.

County Cases New cases Total deaths Negative tests

Baker 1 0 0 385

Benton 68 2 5 5,589

Clackamas 580 19 22 18,850

Clatsop 46 0 0 2,049

Columbia 26 0 0 2,257

Coos 36 3 0 2,246

Crook 9 0 0 869

Curry 7 0 0 605

Deschutes 142 0 0 8,942

Douglas 33 1 0 4,204

Gilliam 0 0 0 82

Grant 1 0 0 159

Harney 1 0 0 346

Hood River 87 0 0 2,081

Jackson 87 2 0 9,991

Jefferson 78 1 0 1,630

Josephine 26 0 1 3,427

Klamath 84 4 0 4,345

Lake 6 0 0 210

Lane 95 2 3 18,469

Lincoln 284 23 0 3,555

Linn 128 1 9 6,029

Malheur 49 6 1 1,033

Marion 1,294 30 34 13,959

Morrow 28 1 1 299

Multnomah 1,748 34 68 40,832

Polk 131 0 12 2,513

Sherman 1 0 0 135

Tillamook 6 0 0 1,048

Umatilla 234 4 4 2,533

Union 255 2 0 1,033

Wallowa 7 2 0 352

Wasco 46 4 1 1,914

Washington 1,029 37 20 25,750

Wheeler 0 0 0 110

Yamhill 97 0 8 4,355

Total 6,750 178 189 192,186

Testing increases, positive rate slightly higher

OHA has released its Weekly Testing Update which showed that 27,671 tests were reported during the week ending June 19. Oregon’s cumulative positive testing rate is 3.3 percent of tests performed, which is considerably lower than the national average of 10 percent.

The number of tests performed has been steadily increasing week after week, but the number of positive cases and the test positivity rate have increased significantly over the past two weeks. This suggests increasing numbers of individuals with COVID-19, which is expected now that all counties are in Phase 1 or Phase 2 of reopening.

Recent large outbreaks around the state have also contributed to these increases. OHA will continue to monitor these trends. Additionally, as of early June, Oregon has reached the threshold of testing 2 percent of the Oregon population each month, a national benchmark set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

SUNDAY:

June 21, 2020

Oregon reports 190 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

COVID-19 has claimed 1 more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 190, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 190 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 6,937. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (12), Deschutes (1), Jackson (3), Klamath (4), Lane (7), Lincoln (2), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (7), Morrow (3), Multnomah (84), Polk (1), Umatilla (34), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (22), Yamhill (2).

See the news release for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

Oregon’s 190th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 20 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.

Note: One case previously reported in Benton County was determined to be a resident of Linn County; county case counts have been adjusted to reflect this change.

