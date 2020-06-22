MONDAY:
June 22, 2020
Media contact: OHA External Relations, 971-673-2097, orcovid19.media@dhsoha.state.or.us
Oregon reports 146 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 2 new deaths
PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed two more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 192, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 146 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 7,083. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (15), Deschutes (4), Douglas (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (1), Jefferson (1), Lane (4), Lincoln (6), Marion (47), Morrow (1), Multnomah (17), Umatilla (11), Union (5), Wasco (1), Washington (27), and Yamhill (2).
Oregon’s 191st COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man in Lincoln County who died June 16 in his residence and tested positive on June 17. He did not have underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 192nd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on June 18. Additional information about this COVID-19 related death is still pending. An update will be provided when we have additional information.
SATURDAY:
June 20, 2020
Media contact: OHA External Relations, 971-673-2097, orcovid19.media@dhsoha.state.or.us
Oregon reports 178 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
PORTLAND, Ore. — COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 189, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 178 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 6,750.
The new cases reported are in the following counties: Benton (2), Clackamas (19), Coos (3), Douglas (1), Jackson (2), Jefferson (1), Klamath (4), Lane (2), Lincoln (23), Linn (1), Malheur (6), Marion (30), Morrow (1), Multnomah (34), Umatilla (4), Union (2), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), and Washington (37).
Oregon’s 189th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on June 12 and died on June 18, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
• Note: Two cases previously reported in Polk County were determined not to be cases; the county case count has been adjusted to reflect this.
County Cases New cases Total deaths Negative tests
Baker 1 0 0 385
Benton 68 2 5 5,589
Clackamas 580 19 22 18,850
Clatsop 46 0 0 2,049
Columbia 26 0 0 2,257
Coos 36 3 0 2,246
Crook 9 0 0 869
Curry 7 0 0 605
Deschutes 142 0 0 8,942
Douglas 33 1 0 4,204
Gilliam 0 0 0 82
Grant 1 0 0 159
Harney 1 0 0 346
Hood River 87 0 0 2,081
Jackson 87 2 0 9,991
Jefferson 78 1 0 1,630
Josephine 26 0 1 3,427
Klamath 84 4 0 4,345
Lake 6 0 0 210
Lane 95 2 3 18,469
Lincoln 284 23 0 3,555
Linn 128 1 9 6,029
Malheur 49 6 1 1,033
Marion 1,294 30 34 13,959
Morrow 28 1 1 299
Multnomah 1,748 34 68 40,832
Polk 131 0 12 2,513
Sherman 1 0 0 135
Tillamook 6 0 0 1,048
Umatilla 234 4 4 2,533
Union 255 2 0 1,033
Wallowa 7 2 0 352
Wasco 46 4 1 1,914
Washington 1,029 37 20 25,750
Wheeler 0 0 0 110
Yamhill 97 0 8 4,355
Total 6,750 178 189 192,186
Testing increases, positive rate slightly higher
OHA has released its Weekly Testing Update which showed that 27,671 tests were reported during the week ending June 19. Oregon’s cumulative positive testing rate is 3.3 percent of tests performed, which is considerably lower than the national average of 10 percent.
The number of tests performed has been steadily increasing week after week, but the number of positive cases and the test positivity rate have increased significantly over the past two weeks. This suggests increasing numbers of individuals with COVID-19, which is expected now that all counties are in Phase 1 or Phase 2 of reopening.
Recent large outbreaks around the state have also contributed to these increases. OHA will continue to monitor these trends. Additionally, as of early June, Oregon has reached the threshold of testing 2 percent of the Oregon population each month, a national benchmark set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
SUNDAY:
June 21, 2020
Oregon reports 190 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, 1 new death
COVID-19 has claimed 1 more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 190, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 190 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 6,937. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Clackamas (12), Deschutes (1), Jackson (3), Klamath (4), Lane (7), Lincoln (2), Linn (1), Malheur (2), Marion (7), Morrow (3), Multnomah (84), Polk (1), Umatilla (34), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (22), Yamhill (2).
See the news release for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
Oregon’s 190th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 6 and died on June 20 in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Note: One case previously reported in Benton County was determined to be a resident of Linn County; county case counts have been adjusted to reflect this change.
