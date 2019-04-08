ROSEBURG -- The Douglas County Board of Commissioners are pleased to announce that the Douglas County Senior Services Department has received a grant for $ 5,135.04 to help support their Meals on Wheels program as a result of their participation in the 2018-2019 Subaru Share the Love® Event.
Over the last 11 years, through the Share the Love Event, Subaru of America and its retailers have donated more than $140 million to national charities and over 1,170 hometown charities. Oregon earned a total of $43,647.83 through this year's event, and had 5 participating Meals on Wheels Members qualifying to receive funds.
“We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Subaru of Oregon and Subaru of America, for their continued generosity and support of the homebound seniors that we serve. The Meals On Wheels programs of Douglas County thank you!”, commented Jeanne Wright, Senior Services Director, Douglas County.
The Meals on Wheels program provides 2.4 million homebound seniors with the nutrition and companionship they need to age without fear of hunger and isolation. For these vulnerable seniors, the Meals on Wheels volunteer’s daily visit keeps them healthy, connected to their community and able to live independently in the place they love most: their home. Through Meals on Wheels, Share the Love has helped deliver nearly 2 million meals to America’s seniors.
“Due to your effort and dedication, this year's campaign has been our biggest success yet!”, stated Erika Kelly, Chief Membership and Advocacy Officer for Meals on Wheels America.
Douglas County Senior Services serves approximately 72,000 hot meals a year to homebound seniors via their Meals on Wheels dining sites in Glendale (Serving Glendale and Azalea), Riddle (Serving Riddle, Canyonville and Myrtle Creek), Winston (Serving Winston and Green), Glide (Serving Glide and Idleyld Park), Sutherlin (Serving Sutherlin and Oakland), Yoncalla (Serving Yoncalla and Drain) and Reedsport (Serving Winchester Bay, Reedsport, Gardner). Volunteers for these programs log more than 18,300 hours of service a year. For more information about Meals on Wheels programs in Douglas County and how you become a volunteer, call Douglas County Senior Services at (541) 440-3677.
The Commissioners have long supported the Meals on Wheels program for seniors, as well as all the invaluable programs administered by our Senior Services Department. Together they work tirelessly to provide these essential services.