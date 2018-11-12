ROSEBURG -- The Douglas County Board of Commissioners is pleased to announce that the Douglas County Parks Department has received the Oregon Recreation and Parks Association’s (ORPA), 2018 Outstanding Asset Management Award for exceptional management, maintenance, enhancement, and/or programming of an existing park, trail, natural area, recreation, and/or aquatic facility over time.
According to ORPA, “The award demonstrates the vision and leadership necessary to protect and enhance public assets and resources, while providing public recreation opportunities.”
The Asset Management Award was presented to Rocky Houston, Douglas County Parks Director, at the 2018 ORPA Annual Conference Awards Luncheon held in Sunriver, Oregon on Monday, Nov. 5. This is the first time that Douglas County’s Parks Department has received this honor.
In recent years, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners have committed themselves to improving the public’s experience at Douglas County Parks, and have invested a lot of time and energy into replacing outdated facilities, as well as working to restructure the parks team. Rocky was hired as the new ‘full-time’ Parks Director in 2016.
“Rocky and his team have worked very hard to rejuvenate the Douglas County Parks program and this award is a testament to their dedication and continued quest for excellence. We are grateful for the work they perform day in and day out to achieve this recognition,” commented Commissioner Chris Boice.
Each year, ORPA conducts an annual awards selection and ceremony to recognize and celebrate outstanding park and recreation projects, professionals, and partners. Award nominations are solicited from members each spring in eleven award categories.