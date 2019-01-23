Residential fire kills woman, two pets
At 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, the Roseburg Fire Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 116 NE Athena Ave. The fire was reported by a nearby neighbor. The neighbor stated smoke was coming out of the residential structure with no flames seen. The neighbor reported an occupant was inside the structure and unable to exit the residence.
Firefighters arrived on scene to find smoke billowing from the residential structure. Upon arrival, firefighters entered the structure with knowledge of a possible rescue. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and were able to protect the surrounding structures from damage. Unfortunately, the resident of the structure, 76 year old Elaine Hamlin and two of her cats did not survive the fire.
Next of kin has been notified.
The structure which is valued at $6,800 was determined to be a total loss due to the water, smoke, and structural damage to the residence. The exact cause of the fire is under investigation. The fire was determined to be accidental in nature.
A total of 13 firefighters assisted with firefighting operations. Other agencies assisting with the fire included Douglas County Fire District #2, Pacific Power, Roseburg Police Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, and the Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Two shot at homeless camp
On Sunday at approximately 3 p.m., the Roseburg Police Department responded to the report of a possible shooting under the Stewart Parkway bridge near Harvard Avenue. The incident reportedly happened in a homeless camp in the area and when officers arrived they found two victims, an adult male and female, who claimed they were shot. The male had severe head injuries and the female had a leg injury.
Officers set up a perimeter, and the area was cleared, but no one else was found in the camp. During a subsequent investigation it was determined the firearms were BB or pellet guns that appeared real. The investigation also revealed there was a disturbance between several people in the camp, and during that disturbance the injured male was struck over the head with one of the BB guns, and then he fell and struck his head causing further injury. The male was transported to Mercy Hospital but his condition declined and he was transferred to OHSU in Portland for further treatment.
During the investigation there was nothing discovered that led us to believe any firearms other than the BB guns were involved. The scene has been cleared now, but the investigation is ongoing. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police assisted with perimeter security during the incident.
At this point there have been no arrests, but the investigation is ongoing. There is no further threat to the community at this time and all involved persons have been contacted.
Douglas County Farm Bureau offers scholarships
DOUGLAS COUNTY — Douglas County Farm Bureau is offering up to five $1,000 scholarships for the 2019-2020 school year to students who are pursuing a course of study in agriculture or forestry.
Applicants must be Douglas County high school graduates, either graduating this year or already enrolled in a higher education institution. Douglas County home-school students are also eligible to apply.
The selection of winners will be based on merit, financial need, initiative, and demonstration of interest in forestry or agriculture.
Past recipients are eligible to reapply.
The application deadline is March 15, 2019.
For more information and the application, contact Troy or Holly Michaels at 541-825-3760.