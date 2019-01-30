Facts surrounding jail video
The Sheriff’s Office has reviewed the facts surrounding the incident involving the individual depicted in the video outside of the Douglas County Jail which had been posted to social media. While initially, the video appears to be disturbing, there are additional facts we feel are critically important for the community to know.
- Max Randol Stafford was booked into the Douglas County Jail on a charge of Criminal Trespass II on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at 12:09 am.
- At approximately 9:15 am, Mr. Stafford was ordered to be released from the Douglas County Jail by the Winston Municipal Court.
- A Registered Nurse with the contracted jail medical provider attempted to speak with Mr. Stafford prior to his release. Mr. Stafford would not speak to the nurse.
- While attempting to prepare him for release, Mr. Stafford refused to get dressed or cooperate with deputies
- Mr. Stafford was given several opportunities to get dressed, but refused to do so and continued to lie on the ground.
- Deputies attempted to help Mr. Stafford to his feet, but Mr. Stafford became actively resistive.
- His clothing had been placed in a plastic bag and was placed outside of the jail facility door.
- No longer having any lawful authority to keep Mr. Stafford in jail, he was escorted from the facility, while he physically resisted by refusing to walk, trying to plant his feet and bracing himself against the facility exit door.
- He was officially outside of the jail facility at 9:43:30 am.
- Mr. Stafford chose to lie down on the ground outside of the facility. He apparently dumped his clothing out of the plastic bag and used the plastic bag to cover himself.
- At 9:45:00 am, 1 minute and 30 seconds later, two citizens walk up, apparently recording their interaction with Mr. Stafford.
- Mr. Stafford has previously been booked into the Douglas County Jail 43 times since 2003. He has been written up several times for refusing to move cells and obey orders from jail staff. The general behavior in all previous write-ups is similar to that shown throughout this instance. Laying stagnant, refusing to speak and pretending to be asleep.
- Mr. Stafford has displayed similar behaviors to law enforcement in the field when he is being arrested.
- In this instance, as well as historically, Mr. Stafford refuses assistance and resources when offered to him.
We believe these facts are important details that must be taken into consideration when viewing the video. We appreciate those who have waited for these facts to come out before making critical comments or forming opinions about the matter. The Sheriff’s Office prides itself in its working relationship with civic organizations and community partners and routinely offers resources to those in need, whether incarcerated or not. However, it is difficult to help someone who refuses assistance and does not meet the criteria of a police intervention.
Sheriff's Office now accepting 911 text messages
DOUGLAS COUNTY — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications Division has begun accepting Text-to-911 messages in response to emergencies.
Text-to-911 is a newer, important service. It is intended to benefit people that may not be able to speak due to an emergency such as a home invasion or abusive partner. Additionally, individuals that are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may benefit from the new technology.
A few things you should know about how Text-to-911 works:
- Texting to 911 is intended to benefit people that may not be able to speak in an emergency. The key thing to remember is “Call if you Can, Text if you Can't”.
- When texting to 911 for an emergency the first message should be the location of the emergency (including city) and the type of emergency help needed (police, fire, or medical).
- Keep text messages brief and concise; using full words.
- Stay with your phone, be prepared to answer questions and follow instructions from the 911 dispatcher.
- Photos and videos should not be sent to 911 because not all wireless carriers are able to support this feature and it can delay dispatchers in sending help to you.
- You cannot include 911 in a group text or while roaming.
Text-to-911 service is not yet available state-wide in Oregon or Washington. If you send a text to 911 from a wireless carrier or a city/county without Text-to-911 service, you should receive a message saying that there is no text service to 911 available at this time.
For more details and updates about Text-to-911 go to www.nwtext911.info.
Historic Properties and archaeology projects
The State Historic Preservation Office is offering grants for work on historic properties and for archaeology projects. The annual grants fund up to $20,000 in matching funds for preservation projects.
The Preserving Oregon Grants fund preservation of historic buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Work may include non-maintenance preservation like window repair, roof work, foundation projects, plumbing, and electrical needs. Recently funded projects include preservation of the 1924 Tourist Ferry in Astoria, the former schoolhouse in Creswell, IOOF cabins at Paulina Lake, Santiam Ski Pass Lodge, the Brown House in Stayton, the Tilly Jane Warming Hut on Mt. Hood, and YU Contemporary in Portland. The program also funds significant work contributing toward identifying, preserving and interpreting archaeological sites. An archaeology project was funded in Lincoln County.
The Diamonds in the Rough Grants help restore or reconstruct the facades of buildings that have been heavily altered over the years. These grants return buildings to their historic appearance and potentially qualify them for historic register designation (local or national). Façade projects in Cottage Grove, Dallas, Lebanon, Astoria, and The Dalles were funded in the last cycle.
The online grant application is simple to use and includes plenty of support. Free grant workshops on project planning, grant writing, and using the online grant application will be available. A workshop will be held in Salem on March 19 and a webinar workshop will be available on March 15. Recorded trainings and tips are also online.
To learn more about the grants and workshops visit www.oregonheritage.org or contact Kuri Gill at Kuri.Gill@oregon.gov or 503-986-0685.
Vehicle pursuit and arrest
On Thursday, January 24, at approximately 3:10 p.m., Detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team were in the Winston area when they observed a brown Chevy Tahoe being driven by a person they believed to be 40 year old Nathan Carey of Glide. The Detectives knew Carey to have active felony warrants for his arrest, and requested help from the Winston Police Department. The detectives and officers coordinated a traffic stop of the Chevy Tahoe in the 300 Block of Willis Creek Road in Dillard for traffic violations as well as the suspicion of the driver being a wanted subject.
The driver failed to stop, instead speeding up in an attempt to escape capture. The driver led officers in a pursuit that went several miles on Willis Creek Road, to East Willlis Creek Road, then through private timberland and at least one private ranch before coming back out onto approximately the 15,000 block of Hwy 99S. The suspect was caught a short distance away in the 100 block of His Glory Lane.
Nathan Carey was taken into custody without incident. Detectives located several bags of suspected controlled substances, to include approximately 10.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, one ounce of suspected heroin, and a half pound of an unknown substance.
Nathan Carey was lodged at the Douglas County Jail.
Warrants for arrest: Unlawful Possession of Heroin, Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Felon in Possession of Restricted Weapon.
New charges: Unlawful Possession of Methamphetamine, Unlawful Possession of Heroin, Unlawful Delivery of Heroin, Attempt to Elude Police Officer - Vehicle Offense, Parole Violation.
The incident is still under investigation and further charges are possible.