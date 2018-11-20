Before the 2016 presidential election, then-candidate Donald Trump joked that he would accept the election results “if I win.”
The joke, as it turned out, was on the nation’s democracy. America soon learned that Trump would falsely claim voter fraud even when he does win — as he did after that election — to explain why he lost the popular vote.
This is who Trump is: a person so insecure that he would be willing to undermine trust in America’s voting process just to boost his own self-image. His antics are no longer surprising though still as galling as ever.
But it’s ominous that other Republican candidates around the country followed suit, falsely crying fraud and resisting full vote counts in the Nov. 6 elections. This is a dangerous game, one that Republicans of conscience should forcefully reject.
The GOP’s strategy of pumping up the virtually nonexistent specter of voter fraud to suppress Democratic votes predates the party’s Trumpification. But Trump has expanded this poison, using it not only in efforts to prevent Democrats from winning but to undermine trust in the entire institution of voting when they do. It’s difficult to imagine more irresponsible behavior from a president. But again: This is who he is.
So what is Rick Scott’s excuse? The Florida governor and Republican U.S. Senate candidate accused his Democratic opponent, Sen. Bill Nelson, of “trying to steal an election.” Nelson’s offense? Coming within 0.5 percent of Scott in initial voting totals, which in Florida prompts an automatic recount. Scott’s fraud claim is as random and unsupported as Trump’s baseless allegation that Florida ballots have been “massively infected.”
After Arizona Democrat Kyrsten Sinema won a Senate seat in late vote counting, the National Republican Senatorial Committee accused a Democratic election official, without evidence, of “using his position to cook the books.”
In New Mexico, Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell refused to concede to Democrat Xochitl Torres Small after absentee ballots swung the race Small’s way. Herrell cited “documented complaints” about the election.
In Georgia, Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp, the incumbent secretary of state, wouldn’t recuse himself as the state’s top election official. He previously purged voter rolls and engaged in other activities that spurred a federal court intervention. Kemp declared victory over Democrat Stacey Abrams with uncounted ballots and legal challenges remaining.
The message is clear and familiar: They’ll accept the results — if they win. These Republicans signal with each baseless challenge to the system’s integrity that, like their party’s leader, they’re willing to fundamentally damage democracy for the sake of keeping power.
Republicans who understand the destructive effects of this campaign have an obligation to speak out — or else acknowledge that their party has simply given up on the fundamental concept of democracy.
-- St. Louis Post-Dispatch