In a story published Nov. 15 in The World entitled, “Oregon National Guard performs training exercise in Coos Bay” information about the ODOC employees on site was reported incorrectly.
The majority of the employees are from the Shutter Creek Correctional Institution in North Bend. Shutter Creek Correctional Institution’s Superintendent Corey Fhuere participated in training exercise with his staff.
Policy
We want to correct any error that appears in The World. To report an error, call our newsroom at 541-269-1222 or email news@theworldlink.com.