The South Coast Beat article, "Mahaffy Ranch celebrates 10-year anniversary with largest pumpkin patch yet," incorrectly stated the website address. The correct site to visit for more information is mahaffyranch.com. Ben designs the regular corn maze and food trucks are there some weekends. In addition, incorrect information was provided before deadline regarding an event every day, but events are not every day. For further clarification, the floral workshops do require registration.
