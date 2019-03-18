In the Saturday, March 16 article "Lakeside's homeless: isolated but respected," Brian Donaldson said he ended up homeless after both of his parents died. However, both of his parents are in fact alive, a detail which has since been brought to The World's attention. The World regrets the error.
Correction: "Lakeside's homeless: isolated but respected"
