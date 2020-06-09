The SASO/2020 Campaign is searching for local registered voters to sign the Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance initiative petition. The campaign has to file in August to put it on the ballot in November in Coos County, but there are not enough signatures yet.
However, there is a way for voters to sign the petition without exposing themselves to a pen and clipboard that others have used.
Send an email to sanctuaryordinance@gmail.com to request the signature e-sheet to receive an official copy of the SASO. Only registered voters in Coos County can sign the petition.
After receiving the signature e-sheet by email, supporters can print a copy on at least 20-pound, 8½” x 11” uncoated white paper, or equivalent, which is regular printing paper, sign it, and send it in. Send the petition back to the Chief Petitioner. Their address is on the petition sheet.
Once someone has a copy of the PDF e-sheet they can share it with whomever they choose, and they can send it with a copy of the actual ordinance to any interested parties who request it, which makes it very easy to circulate.
The Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance, or SASO, is a county measure that, if enacted, would give a directive to the county government not to use any county resources or employees to enforce state or federal regulations concerning firearms and firearm accessories. Any county agency or employee found guilty of violating the law would face a Class A violation, plus a $2000 fine for the employee, $4000 for the offending agency.
The SASO will add an extra layer of security for people who want to protect their right to self-defense, especially in a time of pandemics, emergency orders, shutdowns, looting, and rioting. The people have a right to defend the lives of their families and their property, and some politicians want to violate that right.
Coos County voters were the first ones to enact the Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance, or SAPO, in a Special Election on November 03, 2015. That measure allows a Sheriff to use their discretionary authority to decide whether state or federal laws or regulations concerning firearms or firearm accessories violated a person’s Second Amendment rights.
The SAPO is a good law but has some legal vulnerability because the scope of a Sherriff’s discretionary power is limited and the courts can challenge that authority, while the SASO gives a directive to the county government and levies a punishment for any violation of that directive. The authors of the SASO based the new law on the anti-commandeering doctrine, which has withstood the scrutiny of the courts. The SASO does not invalidate the SAPO.
Volunteers from eleven counties have filed a SASO initiative petition, and the county clerks from five of those counties rejected the filings. Six county clerks accepted the filings, including Coos County. The Chief Petitioner specifically filed in our county so it would be on the ballot in the General Election on November 3, 2020, because that Election Day will be five years to the date after the passage of the SAPO and it is a Presidential election.
Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, the signature-gathering has slowed to a crawl and there is a chance that the campaign may not be able to gather enough signatures to accomplish that goal.
The Chief Petitioner in Columbia County, Chris Brumbles, was successful in garnering enough valid signatures to put the SASO on the ballot for the general election of 2020. They deserve “HUGE” congratulations for stepping up and the campaign hopes to duplicate that success here in Coos County.
Send an email to sanctuaryordinance@gmail.com to request the signature e-sheet. Only registered voters in the Coos County can sign the petitions.
There is more information at SanctuaryOrdinance.com.
Click here to make a campaign contribution:
www.sanctuaryordinance.com/donate.php
You can connect with us on FB.
Please LIKE & SHARE our page
www.facebook.com/SecondAmendmentSanctuary
Sincerely, Rob Taylor
Chair of the Committee to Preserve the Second Amendment
Email: sanctuaryordinance@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In