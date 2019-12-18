Coral Delores Dietz Finkbeiner
July 1, 1932 - December 12, 2019
Coral Delores Dietz Finkbeiner, born July 1, 1932, in Colville, Wash., to Reverends Clell and Cora Dell Dieta, joined four other siblings, Ruth, John Wesley, Naomi, and Lois. She left us for her heavenly home Dec. 12, 2019.
In 1950 she graduated as valedictorian of her Wilder, Idaho, high school class. She then attended and graduated from Seattle Pacific in 1954 with an elementary education degree. In 1955 she married Raymond Finkbeiner, and together they pastored Free Methodist churches in Wash, Ore., Calif, and Idaho until 1982.
Delores taught first and second grade early and late in her career. In between, she shared her love of teaching as a mother, bible study leader, and mentor. Raymond and Delores divorced in 1988. She continued her zest for adventure and world travel into retirement, making it to Africa and Israel in her eighties.
She loved to plan and attend a good party, and was famous for her decorations, carrot cake deliveries, and hosting all kind of tea parties. It was important to her to have a colorful yard, and bountiful garden.
Delores is survived by her children, Beverly (John) Mayhew, of Salem, Ore., Andy (Tami Pittmen), of Wilsonville, Ore., Matthew (Tricia), of Sydney, Australia, and Janna Anderson, of Colorado Springs, Colo.,; grandchildren, Brett Mayhew, of Albuquerque, N.M., Rachel Mayhew, of Seattle, Wash., Josh and Ally Finkbeiner, of Wilsonville, Ore., Lucas Anderson, of Seattle Wash., Coral Anderson, of Colorado, Colo., and Lexi and Cooper Finkbeiner of Sydney, Australia. She is preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings.
A memorial service and reception following will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Warm Beach Free Methodist Church, 20815 Marine Drive, Standwood Wash., Memorials may be given in her honor to Warm Beach Senior Community.