COQUILLE — Another year, another Best of the South Coast recognition goes to Coquille Valley Hospital as community members have once again spoken.
“It’s a real honor and privilege I think to be awarded 'Best of,'" said Jeff Lang, CEO of Coquille Valley Hospital. “It feels great to be recognized by our patients, community and visitors that what we’re doing in the community is making a difference in people’s lives and that people are happy with the services that we’re providing.”
According to Lang, the hospital continues to make strides in its efforts to provide high-quality healthcare services to thousands of residents throughout the Coquille Valley and the South Coast.
“One thing we are doing for our community is we are trying to make access a real focus of ours,” said Lang. “We’re adding additional physicians both on the hospital side for our emergency department and on the clinic side.”
In addition to providing general medical and surgical care for its patients, the hospital also provides a number of outpatient programs to help expand its reach of care. Radiology, laboratory and respiratory therapy are among some of the hospital’s in-house services.
Last spring, the hospital hosted its annual community health fair in Coquille, where about 50 participants took part in sharing and providing information of its services to the community.
“It’s very exciting to be in a community where the support of the facility is so high,” said Lang. “Everybody here at the hospital works very hard to ensure that they are giving the highest quality service with the best customer or patient satisfaction that they can.
"We are constantly trying to make sure that the services that we’re providing are also delivered in a cost-effective manner as well," Lang said.