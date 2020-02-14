<h2>Basketball
Coquille Valley Elks Hoop Shoot
8-9 Girls — 1. Presley Petrie, Myrtle Crest; 2. Adrianna Lucatero, Coquille Valley; 3. Gracie Mason, Coquille Valley.
8-9 Boys — 1. Justin Sproul, Myrtle Crest; 2. Bronson Willis, Coquille Valley; 3. Christian Gallagher, Coquille Valley.
10-11 Girls — 1. Oakley Johnson, Coquille Valley; 2. Stariena Pina, Powers; 3. Alicia Salazar, Coquille Valley.
10-11 Boys — 1. Kayle Morris, Myrtle Crest; 2. Lane Backman, Myrtle Crest; 3. Trevor Willis, Coquille Valley.
12-13 Girls — 1. Raylee Murray, Myrtle Crest; 2. Alexi Lucatero, Coquille Valley; 3. Mya Paxton, Harbor Lights (Bandon).
12-13 Boys — 1. Deegan Johnson, Coquille Valley; 2. Jake Sproul, Myrtle Crest; 3. Skyler Zick, Myrtle Crest.