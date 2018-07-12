MYRTLE POINT – The Coquille Indian Tribe will boost the Coos County Fair’s art exhibit in two ways this year.
First, five volunteers from the tribe’s culture and education staff will man the art show’s registration desk when artists check in on Saturday and Sunday. Second, a selection of tribal members’ artwork will be on display throughout the fair.
Coos County Fair Board members chose the featured works at an April art show at Kilkich, the tribe’s reservation village near Charleston. The selection includes both contemporary artwork and traditional crafts by tribal elders and youth.
Bridgett Wheeler, the tribe’s culture and education director, said the tribe feels a special connection to the fair, because Myrtle Point is at the heart of the tribe’s ancestral homeland. Many tribal members, including Wheeler, still live in and around Myrtle Point and participate in community activities.
The art display can be seen at the Oaks Pavilion throughout the fair.