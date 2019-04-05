COQUILLE -- Coquille swept the team titles while several athletes won multiple events in the annual Coquille Twilight Meet on Friday.
Pacific’s Madi Hall won four events on the girls side, taking the 100 meters (13.31 seconds), 100 hurdles (17.76), 300 hurdles (51.37) and long jump (15-1½).
Coquille freshman Allison Storts won a challenging triple, taking the 400 (1:09.26), 800 (2:48.71) and 3,000 (12:06.08).
Pacific’s Caitlyn Trenkle took both the shot put (33-3) and discus (91-1).
For the boys, Rogue River’s Aiden Norris won the triple jump (38-10½), 100 (12.42) and 110 hurdles (16.91). The latter was one of the best races of the day, with Norris edging Coquille’s Tucker Godfrey (16.99). Godfrey came back to win the 300 hurdles easily (44.33) later in the meet.
Coquille also swept the relays and got a win by Jeremy Kistner in the high jump while scoring 134 points. Crater was second with 118 and Pacific had 90.
Other South Coast winners for the boys were Pacific’s Colton Morrill-Keeler in the shot put (38-9 ½), Quince Nye in the 800 (2:17.12) and Sean White in the javelin (124-10); Myrtle Point’s Jose Medina in the 200 (25.02); and Reedsport’s Jacob Dukovich in the discus (119-2) and Brody Priest in the pole vault (9-6).
Other South Coast winners for the girls were Myrtle Point’s Maddi Brown in the javelin (91-3) and Rachel Maxon, who tied Amara Stromberg of Crater in the high jump (4-2); and Reedsport’s Ashley Schuttpelz in the 1,500 (6:04.06).
Coquille had the only girls relay team and scored 151 points, while Crater had 139.5 and Pacific 91.5.
TITAN CLASSIC: North Bend’s Ty Hampton set a new meet record in the javelin at the big meet in Salem on Friday.
Hampton’s winning throw of 192 feet set a new mark in the sixth-annual meet at Salem.
Hampton also finished second in the discus with a throw of 162-4. West Albany’s Aiden Paul set a new meet record with his effort of 176-5.
Hunter Bierce was fourth in the discus (145-5) and seventh in the shot put (46-11), one spot behind teammate Kobe Johnson (47-4). Silverton’s Ben Willis had a throw of 54-6 for a new meet record.
Jonathan Chilcote was second in the 100 with a time of 11.46 and Jacob Lang was second in the pole vault, clearing 12-4. Bend’s Brady Petz set a new meet record of 15-0 and sister Taylor Petz matched that feat in the girls pole vault, clearing 11-4.
Chelsea Howard was fourth in both the long jump (16-7) and triple jump (34-4) to lead North Bend’s girls.
Annika Strasman was fifth in the discus (109-1), Hayden Markel seventh in the javelin (103-8), Kylie Rocha seventh in the pole vault (8-4), Haley Edwards sixth in the 100 hurdles (17.41) and Brooklyn Garrigus eighth in the 300 hurdles (51.94).
Other meet records for the boys included Lucas Musgrave’s leap of 22-1 in the long jump and Willamette’s Dylan Murray’s times of 14.50 in the high hurdles and 38.82 in the intermediate hurdles.
Mountain View’s Jasmine Martin set a meet record in the high jump by clearing 5-6, a height matched by Cascade’s Emma Gates, who finished second based on misses.
Oregon City took the team title for the boys, with North Bend seventh.
Bend edged West Salem 127.5-126 for the girls title, with North Bend 11th.