The Coquille School District Board has three seats on the ballot, including two contested races. Below are profiles of the candidates, in their own words.
Note: Jo Teel, Sheila Wight and Julie Nighswonger did not respond to emailed requests for response.
Seat Sought: Coquille SD Seat 2
Name: Melinda Millet
Age: 43
Years in the area: 8
Occupation: Stay-at-home mom
Past political/civic experience:
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I want to be a voice on the school board that represents the families with school-aged children. I have 4 children in the school district and it is important to make sure the Board understands how their decisions will affect a broad range of children.
What do you feel are the most important issues you’ll be asked to face if elected?
The school district needs to meet the educational needs of the children in our community.
COVID-19 has been very hard for the kids in our community and we need to work on getting kids back to school and learning. We need to get them excited about school and on a path to graduate.
How would you address those issues?
I think we need to look at what has worked well this past year, as well as those things that need to change in order to meet the needs of the families in the area. There needs to be open communication between families, teachers, and school administration to know where we go from here.
Why should voters trust you with their vote?
I have 4 children in 3 different schools in the Coquille School District. I am very interested in making sure the School District is providing a high-quality education both to my children as well as the other children in the district. I truly believe that when we work together as a community we can make things better for everyone.
