<h2>Coos Golf Club
Men's Day
July 25
A Flight
Low Net — Butch Lehnherr 67, Pat Jones 70, Kent Wigle 71.
Closest to Pin — Doug Woodman (No. 7), Ronnie Davis (No. 13).
Long Drive — Ronnie Davis.
B Flight
Low Net — John Godines 73, Sam Dickey 73, John Craig 84.
Closest to Pin — Sam Dickey (No. 15).
Long Drive — John Godines.
Aug. 1
Low Net — Ronnie Davis 72, Craig Praus 72, Marty Stenves 73.
Closest to Pin — Ronnie Davis (Nos. 4, 15).
Long Drive — Kent Wigle.
B Flight
Low Net — Ed Yelton 69, John Craig 73, Ky Young 74.
Closest to Pin — Ed Yelton (No. 13).
Long Drive — John Briggs (No. 3).
<h2>Bandon Crossings
Crossings Cup Leaderboard
Through July 27
John Miles 140, Brian Boyle 97, Toby Stanley 78, Dewey Powers 61, John Ohanesian 58, Craig Ford 57, Dave Kimes 57, Dick Wold 52, Rich Stefiuk 49, Wes Osborne 43, Mike Shields 43, John Johnston 40, Brian Gibson 39, Wayne Everest 35, Rick Evans 33, Mark Nortness 28, Tom Gant 28, Bob Webber 24, Bobby Cox 20, Ed Yelton 19, Val Nemcek 19, Jack Hammerstrom 17, Jeff Mahalick 16, Chip England 16, Sean Suppes 15, Don Conn 14, Kelly Hoy 13, Jim White 13, Alan Jones 10, Jim Sylvester 10, Steve Robb 7, Roy Dean 6, Jim Denatale 4, Ron Cookson 3, Larry Grove 2.
Casual Fridays
Crossings Club Stroke Play Championship
First Round
July 27
Low Net — Carter Boorer 58, Toby Stanley 65, Brian Boyle 67, Sean Suppes 67, Dick Wold 68, Richard Stefiuk 69, Robert Webber 69, Wayne Everest 70, John Miles 70, Val Nemcek 70, Wes Osborne 70, Daryl Robison 70, Tom Gant 71, Wim McSpadden 71, Bobby Cox 72, Ronnie Davis 72, Rick Evans 72, Cedric Johnston 72, David Kimes 72, Terry Kirchner 72, Judy Miles 72, Shane Morehead 72, Michael Shields 72, Chip England 73, Craig Ford 73, John Shaw 73, Roy Dean 74, Jeff Miles 74, John Johnston 75, Mark Nortness 75, Greg Harless 76, Gerard Ledoux 76, John Ohanesian 76, Jim Sylvester 77, Jack Cranmer 83, Jim White 85, Spencer Rogers 102.
Low Gross — John Miles 71, Toby Stanley 71, Shane Morehead 72, Richard Stefiuk 74, Carter Boorer 75, Greg Harless 77, Brian Boyle 79, Wayne Everest 81, Mark Nortness 81, Ronnie Davis 82, Bobby Cox 85, Chip England 85, Val Nemcek 85, John Shaw 87, Sean Suppes 87, Daryl Robison 88, Jim Sylvester 88, Cedric Johnston 89, Gerard Ledoux 90, Wes Osborne 90, David Kimes 91, Terry Kirchner 91, Jeff Miles 92, Rick Evans 93, Wim McSpadden 93, Michael Shields 93, Robert Webber 93, Richard Dick Wold 93, Tom Gant 94, Roy Dean 95, John Ohanesian 95, John Johnston 96, Jack Cranmer 100, Judy Miles 100, Spencer Rogerse 102, Craig Ford 103, Jim White 109.
Closest to Pin — Toby Stanley (No. 6 and No. 9), Greg Harless (No. 11), Michael Shields (No. 14), Richard Stefiuk (No. 17).
July 20
Low Net — Dewey Powers 65, David Kimes 67, John Shaw 68, Brian Boyle 69, John Johnston 69, Richard Stefiuk 69, Roy Dean 70, Wim McSpadden 70, Bobby Cox 72, John Miles 72, Judy Miles 72, Val Nemcek 72, Dick Wold 72, Jim Sylvester 73, Chip England 74, Marilyn Pothier 74, Micki Goodman 75, Jack Hammerstrom 75, Wes Osborne 75, Christo Schwartz 76, Tom Gant 78, Craig Ford 82.
Low Gross — Toby Stanley 70, Kobie Lockwood 71, Gerry Snyder 77, Brent Spencer 80, Brian Gibson 81, Greg Harless 81, Casey Spencer 83, Wayne Everest 85, Gerard Ledoux 91, Jeff Mahalick 93, Daryl Robison 93, Luke Thornton 98, Rick Evans 99,Michael Shields 99, Eric Oberbeck 100, John Ohanesian 100, Spencer Rogers 104.
Closest to Pin — Dewey Powers (No. 6), Chip England (No. 9), Val Nemcek (No. 11), Richard Stefiuk (No. 14), Christo Schwartz (No. 17).
Wild Wednesdays
July 18
Blind Draw Best Ball
Low Net — Val Nemcek and John Ohanesian 61, Dewey Powers and Dick Wold 63, Terry Kirchner and Tom Lee 64, Shane Morhead and Robert Webber 64, John Johnston and Jim Sylvester 69.
Low Gross — Jerry Penifold and Dick Wold 71, Richard Stefiuk and Wim McSpandden 74, Gerry Snyder and Tom Gant 76, Phil Shoaf and Bob Wirsing 77.
Closest to Pin — Val Nemcek (Nos. 6 and 11), Jim Sylvester (Nos. 9 and 14), Shane Morehead (No. 17).
Aug. 1
Two Man Stableford
Val Nemcek and John Johnston 51 points, Tom Lee and Robert Webber 49, Brian Davis and David Kimes 48, Daniel Graham and Ray Dean 47, Gerard Ledoux and Larry Langenberg 46, Dewey Powers and Cedric Johnston 45, Jeff Johnson and Alan Jones 44, Gerry Snyder and Bob Wirsing 44, Jim Sylvester and Tom Gant 44, Mike Loustalot and Dick Wold 42, Ray Fabien and Jack Cranmer 37, Bob Johnson and Rex Smith 36.
Closest to Pin — Tom Lee (No. 6), Brian Davis (No. 9), Jeff Johnson (No. 11), Val Nemcek (No. 14), Ray Fabien (No. 17).