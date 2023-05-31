the Oregon Dunes
Coos County Sheriff’s Office

The Coos County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank our local riding community and guests from out of the area for a safe and fun Memorial Day Weekend on the Dunes.

There were (6) Deputies working overtime over the holiday weekend to keep the riding areas safe, provide information, and take photos with the kiddos.

We are delighted to report no significant crashes, loss of life, or impaired driving arrests.  

The Dunes Division would like to express our appreciation to the public for helping to keep the Oregon Dunes National Recreation Area safe for all to enjoy.

