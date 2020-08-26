Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COOS COUNTY — 

Date/time: 8/25/2020, 1830

• Number of cases in update: 13 (9 confirmed, 4 presumptive)

• Currently 0 hospitalization

Case-specific:

1. Adult over 60, Female, Presumptive, tied to known case, minimal exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.

2. Adult 40-60, male, Confirmed, tied to known case, High exposure to others, not hospitalized, high risk underlying conditions.

3. Adult 40-60, male, confirmed, tied to known outbreak, High exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.

4. Adult under 40, female, confirmed, unknown exposure. Minimal exposure to others, not hospitalized, high risk underlying conditions.

5. Adult 40-60, female, confirmed, high exposure to others, possibly related to out of town travel, not hospitalized, high risk underlying conditions.

6. Adult under 40, female, confirmed, tied to known outbreak, high exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.

7. Adult 40-60, female, presumptive, tied to know outbreak, high exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.

8. Adult 40-60, female, confirmed, multiple out of state exposures, none local, connected to out of state travel. Not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.

9. Adult 40-60, Male, presumptive, tied to known outbreak. High exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.

10. Adult under 40, Female, Presumptive, tied to known outbreak. Moderate exposure to others, not hospitalized, increased risk underlying conditions.

11. Adult under 40, Female, Confirmed, tied to known outbreak. Moderate exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.

12. Adult 40-60, female, confirmed, tied to known outbreak. Moderate exposure to others, not hospitalized, high risk underlying conditions

13. Adult 20-30, male, confirmed, tied to known outbreak. Minimal exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.

COVID-19 Situation Status Report – August 25, 2020

Aug 25, 2020 01:17 pm

Overview

Summary as of: August 25, 2020 at 8:00 am

COVID-19 Cases and Testing Data for Coos County

Confirmed Cases (positive lab result)

76

Presumptive Cases*

25

Total Cases

101

Individuals who tested negative***

5,306

Total Cases in previous 28 days**

20

Hospitalizations (current)

0

Hospitalizations (total)

4

Deaths (current and total)

0

Notes: The Shutter Creek outbreak has been resolved, and no cases in the previous 28 days are a direct or indirect result of that outbreak.

* Presumptive cases are a close contact of a confirmed case AND have experienced specific symptoms consistent with COVID-19 BUT have not tested positive with a laboratory-confirmed test. This could mean they have not been tested, or they have tested negative. Due to the fact that a negative test does not rule out COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority and the Coos County Public Health Division treats these persons as if they have been infected.

** The Coos County Public Health Division now offers information on cases in the last 28 days. This serves two purposes: we feel this is a better measurement of “recent” infection, and many of the measurements being evaluated for our county specifically look at cases in the last 28 days.

*** We have always reported this number, but feel it is important to mention that this number does not include those who have also tested positive (confirmed cases with multiple results) or those who meet presumptive case status.

COVID-19 Updates for Today

  • Oregon Health Authority has reported 25,391* cumulative cases of COVID-19 (+247 new cases) in Oregon, as well as 427 deaths to date.
    • *Includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case.
  • Oregon Health Authority shares weekly reports that have a deeper dive into data from Covid-19. You can view the August 19 report here OHA Weekly Report
  • As of August 25, 2020, CDC reported 5,715,567 total cases (+33,076 new cases) and 176,617 total deaths (+394 new deaths) in the United States.
  • As of August 25, 2020, the World Health Organization reports 23,518,343 confirmed cases (+206,382) new cases and 810,492 deaths (+4,056 new deaths).
  • New Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA or Act) comes into effect on April 1st requires certain employers to provide their employees with paid sick leave and expanded family and medical leave for specified reasons related to COVID-19. These provisions will apply from April 1, 2020, through December 31, 2020.
  • At this time we will not be continuing the virtual town halls meetings on a regular basis. You can watch our previous virtual town halls live via YouTube Live on our YouTube channel or watch them later whenever you would like.
  • All questions are of value, so do not hesitate to ask via our specific email: covid19.questions@chw.coos.or.us
  • The next COVID-19 situation update will be sent on August 26, 2020. We are not sending out updates on the weekend because official counts from CDC are only updated on Mondays through Fridays.

Coos County Public Health Response to Date

We continue to work closely with local schools, healthcare providers, emergency services, cities, businesses, and others to coordinate efforts and to share the most up-to-date information.

Current update regarding Public Health preparedness and response

  • Epidemiology
  • Providers and Public calls
  • Specific taskforces
    • Homeless population
    • Hospitals and clinics for surge capacity
    • Elderly and people in poverty
  • Personnel Protective Equipment
  • Public information and education
  • Volunteer coordination and management
  • If you have questions, suggestions, concerns, do not hesitate to contact us at covid19.questions@chw.coos.or.us

COVID-19 Situation in Oregon

Oregon Health Authority Situation in Oregon – COVID-19

Additional Information and Resources

Visit our COVID-19 page at: cooshealthandwellness.org/public-health/novel-coronavirus-2019-covid-19 or email us at covid19.questions@chw.coos.or.us

