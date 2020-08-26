COOS COUNTY —
Date/time: 8/25/2020, 1830
• Number of cases in update: 13 (9 confirmed, 4 presumptive)
• Currently 0 hospitalization
Case-specific:
1. Adult over 60, Female, Presumptive, tied to known case, minimal exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.
2. Adult 40-60, male, Confirmed, tied to known case, High exposure to others, not hospitalized, high risk underlying conditions.
3. Adult 40-60, male, confirmed, tied to known outbreak, High exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.
4. Adult under 40, female, confirmed, unknown exposure. Minimal exposure to others, not hospitalized, high risk underlying conditions.
5. Adult 40-60, female, confirmed, high exposure to others, possibly related to out of town travel, not hospitalized, high risk underlying conditions.
6. Adult under 40, female, confirmed, tied to known outbreak, high exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.
7. Adult 40-60, female, presumptive, tied to know outbreak, high exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.
8. Adult 40-60, female, confirmed, multiple out of state exposures, none local, connected to out of state travel. Not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.
9. Adult 40-60, Male, presumptive, tied to known outbreak. High exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.
10. Adult under 40, Female, Presumptive, tied to known outbreak. Moderate exposure to others, not hospitalized, increased risk underlying conditions.
11. Adult under 40, Female, Confirmed, tied to known outbreak. Moderate exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.
12. Adult 40-60, female, confirmed, tied to known outbreak. Moderate exposure to others, not hospitalized, high risk underlying conditions
13. Adult 20-30, male, confirmed, tied to known outbreak. Minimal exposure to others, not hospitalized, no underlying conditions.
COVID-19 Situation Status Report – August 25, 2020
Aug 25, 2020 01:17 pm
Overview
Summary as of: August 25, 2020 at 8:00 am
COVID-19 Cases and Testing Data for Coos County
Notes: The Shutter Creek outbreak has been resolved, and no cases in the previous 28 days are a direct or indirect result of that outbreak.
* Presumptive cases are a close contact of a confirmed case AND have experienced specific symptoms consistent with COVID-19 BUT have not tested positive with a laboratory-confirmed test. This could mean they have not been tested, or they have tested negative. Due to the fact that a negative test does not rule out COVID-19, the Oregon Health Authority and the Coos County Public Health Division treats these persons as if they have been infected.
** The Coos County Public Health Division now offers information on cases in the last 28 days. This serves two purposes: we feel this is a better measurement of “recent” infection, and many of the measurements being evaluated for our county specifically look at cases in the last 28 days.
*** We have always reported this number, but feel it is important to mention that this number does not include those who have also tested positive (confirmed cases with multiple results) or those who meet presumptive case status.
COVID-19 Updates for Today
Coos County Public Health Response to Date
We continue to work closely with local schools, healthcare providers, emergency services, cities, businesses, and others to coordinate efforts and to share the most up-to-date information.
Current update regarding Public Health preparedness and response
COVID-19 Situation in Oregon
Oregon Health Authority Situation in Oregon – COVID-19
Additional Information and Resources
Visit our COVID-19 page at: cooshealthandwellness.org/public-health/novel-coronavirus-2019-covid-19 or email us at covid19.questions@chw.coos.or.us
