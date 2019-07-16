Haley Snelgrove is the daughter of Jason and Christy Snelgrove with an older brother, Bradly, and a sister, Hannah.
The 2019 Coos County Fair & Rodeo Queen, Haley, was a senior at North Bend High School, participating in soccer, basketball and on the equestrian team. She was very honored to be named MVP of all three of these sports her junior year.
Haley enjoys spending time with her three dogs, cows, sheep and horses. She has been riding for eight years, on the backs of her two equine partners, Sneakers and Babe.
Her plan is to attend Southwestern Oregon Community College, then transfer to the University of Oregon and from there plans on attending Oregon Health Science University for medical school hoping to become an anesthesiologist.