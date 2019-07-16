2019 Coos County Fair & Rodeo Junior Princess Bella Cagley

Bella Cagley is the granddaughter of Ben and Vicki Munroe, and the daughter of Raymond and Candi Cagley. She was raised in North Bend but her family recently moved to Coos Bay, so she just completed ninth grade at Marshfield High School where she joined the leadership team and plans to join the Oregon High School Equestrian Team.
Bella has been active in the 4-H horse program for five years and plans to continue being involved after high school. She is very dedicated to horse 4-H, because she it teaches responsibility, respect and social skills to even the shyest children. She believes that kids can learn many important life lessons through 4-H.
After graduation she plans to attend college at Texas A&M to study veterinary medicine specializing in equine dentistry. She plans to return to Coos County with her degree and to lead the Oregon Outlaws 4-H club supporting those up and coming Coos County 4-H youth.