<h2>Coos Bay Speedway
Oval Dirt Track
Sept. 29
Sportsman Late Models — Heat Race: 1. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 2. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 3. Doug Coffman, Roseburg; 4. Eric Lindquist; 5. Tom Williams, Bandon. Trophy Dash: 1. Braden Fugate; 2. Tom Williams; 3. Doug Coffman; 4. Wayne Butler; 5. Eric Lindquist. Main Event: 1. Tom Williams; 2. Wayne Butler; 3. Doug Coffman; 4. Eric Lindquist; 5. Braden Fugate; 6. Toby McIntyre, Coos Bay.
Street Stocks — Heat Race: 1. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 2. Daniel Land, Coos Bay; 3. Ken Fox, North Bend. Trophy Dash — 1. Steve Dubisar; 2. Ken Fox; 3. Daniel Land. Main Event — 1. Steve Dubisar; 2. Ken Fox; 3. Daniel Land.
Mini Outlaws — Heat Race: 1. John Henry, Hillsboro; 2. Sam Talon; 3. Tom Siewell, Florence; 4. Carl Johnson, Myrtle Point. Trophy Dash: 1. John Henry; 2. Tom SIewell; 3. Sam Talon; 4. Carl Johnson. Main Event: 1. Sam Talon; 2. Tom Siewell; 3. John Henry.
Hornets —Heat Race1: 1. Dyllan Siewell, Bandon; 2. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point; 3. K.C. Scott, Springfield; 4. Leroy Rockwell, Forence; 5. Jeremy Mayfield, Roseburg; 6. Alyssa Johnson, Coquille. Heat Race 2: 1. Tom Elam, Powers; 2. Jim Simmons, Cottage Grove; 3. Riley Hayes, Florence; 4. Kris Parker, Florence; 5. Jamie Daniels, Coos Bay. Heat Race 3: 1. Payton Reigard, North Bend; 2. Gabrielle Boles, Bandon; 3. Jesse McIntyre, Coos Bay; 4. Chuck Peck, Myrtle Point; 5. April Warmack, Coos Bay. Trophy Dash: 1. Hannah Robison; 2. Payton Reigard; 3. Tom Elam; 4. Dylllan Siewell; 5. Jim Simmons. Main Event: 1. Tom Elam; 2. K.C. Scott; 3. Chuck Peck; 4. Hannah Robison; 5. Leroy Rockwell; 6. Dusty Shingleton; 7. Dyllan Siewell; 8. Kris Parker; 9. Jeremy Mayfield; 10. Alyssa Johnson; 11. Gabrielle Boles; 12. Jesse McIntyre; 13. Riley Hayes; 14. April Warmack; 15. Jamie Daniels; 16. Payton Reigard; 17. Jim Simmons.
Winged Sprints —Heat Race 1: 1. Kyler Barraza, Roseburg; 2. Tyrell Mead, Winston; 3. Steven Snawder, Roseburg; 4. Kayla Green, Coos Bay; 5. Brett Hulsey, Coos Bay; 6. Justin Walker, Roseburg. Heat Race 2: 1. RC Levin, Roseburg; 2. A.J. Harbaugh, McKenzie Bridge; 3. Kinzer Cox, Cottage Grove; 4. Lawrence VanHoof, North Bend; 5. Donny Waddell, Cottage Grove; 6. Ricky Hulsey, Roseburg; 7. Ian Bandey, Cottage Grove. Heat Race 3: 1. Donovan Prather, Grass Valley, Calif.; 2. Shane Forte, Junction City; 3. Brett McGhie, Snohomish, Wash.; 4. Truman Winningham, Central Point; 5. Matthew Calvert, Roseburg; 6. Hedge Carter, Cottage Grove; 7. Justin Tracy, Roseburg. Heat Race 4: 1. Dave May, Walton; 2. Tanner Holmes, Jacksonville; 3. Camden Robustelli, Medford; 4. Scott Fox, Oakland; 5. Cooper Desbiens, Roseburg; 6. Morgan Burks. Main Event: 1. Dave May; 2. Kinzer Cox; 3. Shane Forte; 4. Tyler Thompson; 5. Camden Robustelli; 6. Cooper Desbiens; 7. Brett McGhie; 8. Tyrell Mead; 9. Scott Fox; 10. Ian Bandey; 11. Truman Winningham; 12. Brett Hulsey; 13. R.C. Levin; 14. Donovan Prather; 15. Steven Snawder; 16. Kayla Green; 17. A.J> Harbaugh; 18. Tanner Holmes; 19. Hedge Carter; 20. Kyler Barraza. B Main Event: 1. Truman Winningham; 2. Hedge Carter; 3. Ian Bandey; 4. Brett Hulsey; 5. Justin Tracy; 6. Morgan Burks; 7. Justin Walker; 8. Matthew Calvert; 9. Lawrence VanHoof.