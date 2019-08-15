<h2>Coos Bay Speedway
Oval Dirt Track
Week of Speed
Aug. 12
Hornets — Heat Race: 1. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point; 2. Tyler Tullos, Bandon; 3. Gabrielle Boles, Bandon; 4. Jesse McIntyre, Coos Bay; 5. Steven Parker, Florence; 6. Sebastion Freedle, North Bend; 7. William Hitner, Coos Bay; 8. Cara Brooks, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. Hannah Robison; 2. Gabrielle Boles; 3. William Hitner; 4. Cara Brooks; 5. Tyler Tullos; 6. Jesse McIntyre; 7. Steven Parker; 8. Sebastion Freedle.
NHRA Drag Strip
Bikes & Bugs Weekend
Aug. 10-11
Winners
VW Sportsman: Thomas Major, Salem
VW Pro: Dan Kyelberg, Coos Bay
Motorcycle: Coty Cook, Coos Bay
Sportsman: Tyson Merritt, Coos Bay
Pro: Bryan Fletcher, Scottsburg
Super Pro: Tom Javis, Coquille