<h2>Coos Bay Speedway

Oval Dirt Track

Week of Speed

Aug. 12

Hornets — Heat Race: 1. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point; 2. Tyler Tullos, Bandon; 3. Gabrielle Boles, Bandon; 4. Jesse McIntyre, Coos Bay; 5. Steven Parker, Florence; 6. Sebastion Freedle, North Bend; 7. William Hitner, Coos Bay; 8. Cara Brooks, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. Hannah Robison; 2. Gabrielle Boles; 3. William Hitner; 4. Cara Brooks; 5. Tyler Tullos; 6. Jesse McIntyre; 7. Steven Parker; 8. Sebastion Freedle.

NHRA Drag Strip

Bikes & Bugs Weekend

Aug. 10-11

Winners

VW Sportsman: Thomas Major, Salem

VW Pro: Dan Kyelberg, Coos Bay

Motorcycle: Coty Cook, Coos Bay

Sportsman: Tyson Merritt, Coos Bay

Pro: Bryan Fletcher, Scottsburg

Super Pro: Tom Javis, Coquille

