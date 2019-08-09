Coos Bay Speedway
Oval Dirt Track
Aug. 3
Fan Appreciation Night
Winged Sprints — Main Event: 1. Donovan Prather, Grass Valley, Calif.; 2. Michael Cinollo, Coos Bay; 3. Austin Sause, Coos Bay; 4. Ricky Hulsey, Roseburg; 5. Kyle Oaks , Grass Valley, Calif; 6. Lawrence VanHoof, North Bend.
America's Mattress Super Late Models — Heat Race 1: 1. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 2. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 3. Richard Wallace, Gold Beach; 4. Chris Kristensen, Vancouver, Wash.; 5. Trina Post, Coos Bay; 6. Toby McIntyre, Coos Bay. Heat Race 2: 1. Thor Kristensen, Bandon; 2. Massey Eric, Medford; 3. Kristy Grout, Myrtle Point; 4. Chris Ray, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 2. Preston Luckman, Coos Bay; 3. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 4. Chris Kristensen, Vancouver, Wash.; 5. Thor Kristensen, Bandon; 6. Toby McIntyre, Coos Bay; 7. Richard Wallace, Gold Beach; 8. Kristy Grout, Myrtle Point; 9. Chris Ray, Coos Bay; 10. Trina Post, Coos Bay; 11. Massey Eric, Medford.
Sportsman Late Models — Heat Race 1: 1. Steve Borror, Klamath; 2. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 3. Kenneth Laplant, Klamath Falls; 4. Garret Smith, Springfield; 5. Darek Alford, Etna, Calif. Heat Race 2: 1. John Duffie, Medford; 2. James Flowers, Klamath Falls; 3. Matt Harlow, Medford; 4. Johnny Cobb, Midland; 5. Dyllan Siewell, Bandon. Heat Race 3: 1. Scott Lenz, Medford; 2. Scott Flowers, Klamath; 3. Bryan Hammond, Klamath Falls; 4. Jared Simmons, Cottage Grove; 5. Mike Taylor, Reedsport. Main Event: 1. Scott Lenz, Medford; 2. Steve Borror, Klamath; 3. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 4. James Flowers, Klamath Falls; 5. John Duffie, Medford; 6. Bryan Hammond, Klamath Falls; 7. Scott Flowers, Klamath; 8. Jared Simmons, Cottage Grove; 9. Matt Harlow, Medford; 10. Kenneth Laplant, Klamath Falls; 11. Johnny Cobb, Midland; 12. Garret Smith, Springfield; 13. Darek Alford, Etna, Calif.
Street Stocks — Heat Race: 1. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 2. Ken Fox, North Bend; 3. Charlie Withers, Bandon; 4. Jeff Krossman, Coos Bay; 5. Payton Reigard, North Bend; 6. Leroy Rockwell, Florence. Main Event: 1. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 2. Ken Fox, North Bend; 3. Leroy Rockwell, Florence; 4. Jeff Krossman, Coos Bay; 5. Charlie Withers, Bandon.
Mini Outlaws — Heat Race: 1. Sam Talon, Coquille; 2. Hunter Berrier, Lakeside; 3. Dan Daniels, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. Sam Talon, Coquille; 2. Hunter Berrier, Lakeside; 3. Dan Daniels, Coos Bay; 4. Jason Kellam, Coos Bay.
Hornets — Heat Race 1: 1. Seth Christensen, Roseburg; 2. Gabrielle Boles, Bandon; 3. George Wheeler, Florence; 4. Sebastion Freedle, North Bend. Heat Race 2: 1. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point; 2. Kris Parker, Florence; 3. Steven Parker, Florence; 4. Dusty Shingleton, Florence. Main Event: 1. Seth Christensen, Roseburg; 2. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point; 3. Payton Reigard, North Bend; 4. Gabrielle Boles, Bandon; 5. Kris Parker, Florence; 6. Sebastion Freedle, North Bend; 7. Dusty Shingleton, Florence; 8. George Wheeler, Florence; 9. Steven Parker, Florence.
Junior Stingers — Heat Race: 1. Griff Smith, Bandon; 2. James Shingleton, Florence; 3. Alex Butler, Bandon; 4. Drake Vincent, Myrtle Point; 5. Emery Johnson, Myrtle Point; 6. Mary Vincent, Myrtle Point. Main Event: 1. Griff Smith, Bandon; 2. James Shingleton, Florence; 3. Alex Butler, Bandon; 4. Drake Vincent, Myrtle Point.