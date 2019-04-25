<h2>Coos Bay Speedway
Oval Dirt Track
April 20
America’s Mattress Super Late Models — Heat Race 1: 1. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 2. Toby McIntyre, Coos Bay; 3. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 4. Chris Ray, Coos Bay; 5. John Dees, Central Point; 6. Bob Dees, Central Point. Heat Race 2: 1.Deven Brown, Coquille; 2. Paul Culp, Springfield; 3. Preston Luckman, Coos Bay; 4. Dave Foote, Coos Bay. Main Event: 1. Joey Tanner, Portland; 2. Preston Luckman; 3. Toby McIntyre; 4. Brody Montgomery; 5. Deven Brown; 6. Chris Ray; 7. Paul Culp; 8. Wayne Butler.
Sportsman Late Models — Heat Race: 1.Braden Fugate, Bandon; 2. Mike Taylor, Reedsport; 3. Charlie Withers, Bandon.Main Event: 1.Braden Fugate; 2. Mike Taylor; 3. Charlie Withers.
Street Stocks —Heat Race: 1.Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 2. John Sheller, Oregon City; 3. Tom Elam, Powers; 4. Ken Fox, North Bend; 5. David Smith, Coquille; 6. Wayne Cink, Lebanon; 7. Paten Reigard, Coos Bay; 8. Ken Fox, North Bend. Main Event: 1. Steve Dubisar; 2. John Sheller; 3. Tom Elam; 4. Ken Fox; 5. David Smith; 6. Michael Hollingsworth; 7. Wayne Cink; 8. Paten Reigard.
Hornets — Heat Race 1: 1.Kris Parker, Florence; 2. Stacy Robison, Myrtle Point; 3. Jesse McIntyre, Coos Bay; 4. Ray Marshall, Eugene; 5. John Henry, Hillsboro. Heat Race 2: 1.Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point; 2. Tyler Tullos, Bandon; 3. Steven Parker, Florence; 4. Gabrielle Boles, Bandon; 5. Leroy Rockwell, Florence; 6. Dusty Shingleton, Florence; 7. William Hitner, Lakeside. Main Event: 1.Hannah Robison; 2. Tyler Tullos; 3. Leroy Rockwell; 4. Stacy Robison; 5. John Henry; 6. Dusty Shingleton; 7. Ray Marshall; 8. Gabrielle Boles; 9. Steven Parker; 10. William Hitner; 11. Jesse McIntyre.
Junior Stingers — Heat Race: 1.Alex Butler, Bandon; 2. James Shingleton, Florence; 3. Griff Smith, Bandon. Main Event: 1.Alex Butler; 2. Griff Smith; 3. James Shingleton.