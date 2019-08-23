<h2>Coos Bay Speedway
Oval Dirt Track
Ken Ware Chevrolet Night
Aug. 17
America's Mattress Super Late Models — Heat Race: 1. Preston Luckman, Coos Bay; 2. Brody Montgomery, Bandon; 3. Toby McIntyre, Coos Bay; 4. Wayne Butler, Bandon; 5. Thor Kristensen, Bandon; 6. Chris Kristensen, Vancouver, Wash.; 7. Trina Post, Coos Bay; 8. Chris Ray, Coos Bay. Trophy Dash: 1. Brody Montgomery; 2. Wayne Butler; 3. Preston Luckman; 4. Thor Kristensen; 5. Toby McIntyre. Main Event: 1. Preston Luckman; 2. Toby McIntyre; 3. Wayne Butler; 4. Chris Kristensen; 5. Chris Ray.
Sportsman Late Models — Heat Race: 1. Braden Fugate, Bandon; 2. Mike Taylor, Reedsport; 3. Jared Simmons, Cottage Grove; 4. Tom Williams, Bandon; 5. Garret Smith, Springfield. Trophy Dash: 1. Braden Fugate; 2. Mike Taylor; 3. Jared Simmons; 4. Tom Williams. Main Event: 1. Braden Fugate; 2. Jared Simmons; 3. Mike Taylor.
Street Stocks — Heat Race: 1. Steve Dubisar, Coquille; 2. Ken Fox, North Bend; 3. Josh Bearden, Coos Bay; 4. Leroy Rockwell, Florence; 5. Troy Chamberlain, Junction City. Trophy Dash: 1. Leroy Rockwell, Florence; 2. Josh Bearden; 3. Steve Dubisar; 4. Ken Fox; 5. Troy Chamberlain. Main Event: 1. Josh Bearden; 2. Steve Dubisar; 3. Leroy Rockwell; 4. Ken Fox; 5. Troy Chamberlain; 6. Charlie Withers, Bandon.
Mini Outlaws — Heat Race: 1. Rob Lauver, North Bend; Sam Talon, Coquille; Kelly Rhealyn, Myrtle Point. Trophy Dash: 1. Sam Talon; Rob Lauver; Kelly Rhealyn. Main Event: 1. Rob Lauver; Sam Talon; Kelly Rhealyn.
Hornets — Heat Race 1: 1. Chris Paker, Florence; 2. Tyler Tullos, Bandon; 3. Jesse McIntyre, Coos Bay; 4. Hannah Robison, Myrtle Point; 5. Alyssa Johnson, Coquille; 6. Stacy Robison, Myrtle Point; 7. Dusty Shingleton, Florence. Heat Race 2: 1. Gabrielle Boles, Bandon; 2. April Warmack, Coos Bay; 3. Payton Reigard, North Bend; 4. Steve Parker, Florence; 5. George Wheeler, Florence; 6. Trace Fugate, Bandon. Trophy Dash: 1. Jesse McIntyre; 2. Tyler Tullos; 3. April Warmack; 4. Gabrielle Boles; 5. Chris Parker. Main Event: 1. Tyler Tullos; 2. Hannah Robison; 3. Stacy Robison; 4. Jesse McIntyre; 5. Gabrielle Boles; 6. Alyssa Johnson; 7. Trace Fugate; 8. Dusty Shingleton; 9. April Warmack.
Junior Stingers — Heat Race 1: 1. Griff Smith, Bandon; 2. Alex Butler, Bandon; Cameron Metzgus, Coos Bay; Teagan Montgomery, Bandon; James Shingleton, Florence. Heat Race 2: 1. Drake Vincent, Myrtle Point; 2. Heather Burton, Coos Bay; 3. Cameron Metzgus, Coos Bay; 4. Teagan Montgomery, Bandon; 5. James Shingleton, Florence. Trophy Dash: 1. Griff Smith; 2. Drake Vincent; 3. Alex Butler; 4. James Shingleton. Main Event: 1. Griff Smith; 2. Drake Vincent; 3. Cameron Metzgus; 4. Heather Burton; 5. Emery Johnson; 6. Kelsee Workmann, Myrtle Point.