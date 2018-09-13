Coos Bay Speedway crowned its champions for the oval dirt track on Championship Night last weekend.
Brody Montgomery, Dyllan Siewell, Ken Fox, Sam Talon, Tyler Tullos and Griff Smith all won their divisions for the season.
In the Super Late Model category, Montgomery won the 30-lap main event for his ninth win of the season. Tom Elam, who regularly races at Roseburg Speedway, challenged Montgomery and kept the race close to the checkered flag before settling for second. Deven Brown was the final lead-lap finisher. He was followed by Wayne Butler, Mike Taylor, Chris Ray and Thor Kristensen. Elam won the trophy dash and Montgomery and Brown won the heat races.
In the Sportsman Late Model Class, Braden Fugate outraced Butler in the 20-lap main event. Siewell finished third to clinch the season title, and also won the trophy dash. Butler won the heat race.
In Street Stock, Steve Dubisar swept the night’s races, including his fifth main event victory of the season, but Fox finished second to wrap up the title. Toby McIntyre was third and David Smith fourth in the main event.
Tullos capped his championship season in the Hornets division with his eight main event win. Jeff Thurman, who was subbing in for Hannah Robison, beat April Warmack for second place. They were followed by Gabrielle Boles, Kris Parker, Steven Parker, Dusty Shingleton, Leroy Rockwell, Jamie Daniels and Larry Crume. Thurman won the trophy dash and one of the heat races and Payton Reigard won the other heat race.
Griff Smith swept the races in the Junior Stingers division, including his seventh main event victory. Alex Butler was second and James Shingleton third.
Thought it was championship night, it wasn’t the final night of the season on the clay.
This weekend, the speedway hosts its King of the Track drag racing event.
But on Sept. 22, the Rolling Thunder Big Rigs will be at the track on an evening that also will include Sportsman Late Models, Street Stocks and Hornets.
Some of the best semi truck racers in the world will be in town for the event.
The gates open at 4 p.m., with racing starting at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is $15 for adults and $13 for senior citizens and students 7 to 17 years old. Kids 6 and under get in free. A family pass for two adults and up to three kids is $45.