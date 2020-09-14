COOS BAY — It was a night of celebration for a trio of Bandon drivers, even though only one of them one his race at Coos Bay Speedway.
The oval track crowned its champions and three of the winners were veteran racers from Bandon. Two others came from the Willamette Valley and the sixth was from North Bend, in what was the tightest season race at the speedway.
The only one of the trio of Bandon season champions to win his main event Saturday was the one who has won all of them this year, and last — 13-year-old Griff Smith.
Smith repeated as champion of the Junior Stingers class and won a main event that was cut short because of too many incidents that led to restarts among a field of 14 young drivers — the classification is for those 11 to 14 years old.
In an unusual situation, though, he had to race form the back because he wasn’t able to complete a heat race because of a mechanical issue with his car.
“It was a little nerve-wracking at the start,” Smith said of having to start in the back of the pack.
Asked if he was impatient to get to the front, he simply said, “always.”
After several restarts because of first-lap issues, Smith quickly worked his way to the front of the pack and won easily, beating runner-up Jordan Wheeler of Florence and Alex Butler of Bandon. They were followed by Cameron Metzgus of Coos Bay and Lily Metzgus of Myrtle Point.
Butler and James Shingleton, another Florence driver, won the two heat races.
Smith won every main event for the second straight season in the division.
“It was a very fun season,” he said, adding that he still can improve next year in his final season in the Junior Stingers division.
“I need to hold my line better,” he said, adding that he also needs to improve on his passing.
The other two Bandon champions were Brody Montgomery in the America’s Mattress Super Late Models division and Trace Fugate in the Sportsman Late Models class.
Montgomery won the division for the second time in three years essentially by finishing the main event, edging fellow Bandon racer Braden Fugate and Jason Johnson of Gresham.
The main event was won by Preston Luckman, last year’s track champion, who started in the second row and led the entire way after moving to the front. Braden Fugate was second, Montgomery third and Johnson fourth. Fugate and Montgomery won the heat races.
“I had a good season,” Montgomery said. “I didn’t get off to a good start. I turned it into a fairly decent season.
Montgomery won two of the last four main events and finished in the top five every race, taking the title with his consistency.
“It’s good to be back on top,” he said.
Luckman won six of his nine main events, but wasn’t able to overcome missing two early races when he went back to the Midwest to race.
Trace Fugate wasn’t even at the speedway to be crowned champion in his division — instead he was fighting fires.
But he had a big enough lead that he couldn’t be caught, the result of competing in nine other races during the season, including a pair of wins.
“He worked hard all year,” Braden Fugate said. “It’s cool that he was able to win,”
The title was the second straight for the car — Braden Fugate won the division last year before moving up to the America’s Mattress Super Late Models. Trace Fugate had moved up from the Hornets division.
Braden Fugate won the heat race and main event Saturday night racing in his brother’s car. Ryan Emry of Corvallis was second and Jim Crabtree of Bandon third.
Jared Simmons of Cottage Grove finished second in the points race and Emry third.
The other local track champion crowned Saturday was Ken Fox of North Bend, who edged Steve Dubisar of Coquille for the Street Stocks division in a season points race not decided until the final laps of the main event.
Dubisar won the main event after starting seventh and Fox, who started 11th, passed just enough drivers to finish fourth — he needed to be within at least four spots of Dubisar to win the title.
“I was counting cars,” Fox said of keeping track of the standings in the race. “I was defensive driving all night.”
Fox also was track champion in 2018 and Dubisar won last year. This year’s points race was made more interesting by frequent large fields of drivers — the speedway has often drawn drivers from several other parts of the state since it was the first to reopen to racing, and also had a big field Saturday for the same reason.
“It’s been one of the most exciting seasons,” Fox said, adding that it was fun with more cars, the most in Fox’s nine years racing at the track.
Dubisar was followed in the main event by Leroy Rockwell of Florence and Don Croy of Madras. Dubisar and Daniel Land of Coos Bay won the heat races.
“Steve is an outstanding driver,” Fox said. “I really enjoy running with him.”
The Hornets champion was 16-year-old Isaac Stere of Cottage Grove, who struggled to a 14th-place finish in a big field Saturday but walked off with the big season prize from his first season racing at the speedway.
“It’s a super-nice track,” Stere said. “For Hornets, I like this track a lot.”
Stere said he has been racing for eight years, though this was his second in the Hornets division. He raced at Coos Bay Speedway 10 times during the summer, winning two of the first three main events and leading the entire way.
The Mini Outlaws winner also came from the valley, with Brad Hicks of Creswell taking the title in his pickup truck.
“We had a grandpa that passed away this year,” Hicks said. “This racing season was for him.”
Hicks had raced occasionally at Coos Bay Speedway in the Dwarf Car division in past years, but this was his first year in Mini Outlaws and first year regularly racing at the speedway.
“I like racing here,” he said. “It’s a bit of a drive, but it’s worth it.”
The hood of his truck included two small bees, one for his son Bentley and the other for his son Bricen, along with the name of his wife, Kayla.
Scott Beaudoin of Portland won the main event in the division Saturday, followed by Jason Kellam of Coos Bay and Jeff Thurman of Coquille (Hicks was 11th).
Kellam and Tahlan Rogers of Albany won the main events, with Matthew Emery of Corvallis and Cole Newman of Bend second.
Saturday’s evening of racing also included a visit by the Dwarf Cars Pro division.
Camden Robustelli of Medford won the main event, followed by Brock Peters of Eagle Point and Randy Slater.
Robustelli and Peters won the main event.
Nearly 90 total cars were entered in the event, one of the last nights of season for the oval dirt track this season.
The Street Stocks, Mini Outlaws and Hornets will race as part of the Winged Sprint Cars Battle at the Bay on Sept. 26 and all the local divisions but the Junior Stingers will race in the Prather Family Lucas Open Show on Oct. 3.
Next weekend, the track hosts another championship, the ET Summit Series NHRA Drags King of the Track event.
It includes racing both Saturday and Sunday, with time trials at 11 a.m. and the bracket racing starting at 1 p.m.
The entry fee is $50 for drivers and the admission fee is $12 for spectators. Kids 6 and under get in free.
At the end of Sunday’s racing, the season champions in each division will compete for the title of King of the Track.
The final Midnight Street Drags event of the season is Friday, with the gates opening at 6 p.m. and racing from 8 p.m. to midnight. The fee is $20 for drivers and $5 for spectators.
For a complete season schedule or more information, visit www.coosbayspeedway.us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In