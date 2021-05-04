Coos Bay School District will have an election for four seats on the school board, with three contested races. These are profiles on the candidates, with the answers in their own words.
Editor's Note: James LaBine, Jim Kingsley, Dustin Clarke and Diane Johnson did not reply to an emailed request for response.
Seat Sought: Coos Bay SD Seat 1
Name: Arnie Roblan
Age:
Years in the area:
Occupation:
Past political/civic experience:
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
The Coos Bay School District gave me the opportunity to follow my dream as a math teacher, administrator, and high school principal. Following my retirement, I served in the Oregon State Legislature as a State Representative and State Senator. During my tenure, I was Education Chair, served on fiscal committees, facilitated statewide meetings with parents, teachers, students, business leaders, in small towns and cities across the state. We gathered data to inform us about the strengths and deficits in Oregon Schools.
I hope to bring this depth of knowledge to our community schools. This community has given me many opportunities and I hope to give students the same opportunities to follow their dreams.
What do you feel are the most important issues you’ll be asked to face if elected?
Getting students and teachers back into the classroom safely. We need to make sure teachers have the resources they need, as well as insuring that parents feel confident in the safety of our schools.
While it is critical that academic needs are met, we must also allocate resources to meet social/emotional needs during this uncharted and challenging time.
How would you address the needs?
1. Keeping class sizes as low as possible, to insure more contact time with each student.
2. Dedicate new financial allocations for counselors and social workers, addressing the social/emotional needs of students and their families.
3. Encourage open communication between school and parents, recognizing the integral part families play in student learning.
Why should voters trust you with their vote?
I have been in public service for over 49 years. I have had the privilege of serving the community as a teacher, high school principal, State Representative, and State Senator. I am open and approachable. This community has been good to me and my family. I want to give back to our community by helping the next generation of students.
Seat Sought: Coos Bay SD Seat 5
Name: Adrian DeLeon
Age: 48
Years in the area: 17
Occupation: Stay-at-Home Parent (formerly an electrical engineer)
Past political/civic experience:
Coos Bay school board: 2011-present; South Coast ESD budget committee: 2012-present; South Coast Family Harbor relief nursery board member: 2015-2021; FIRST LEGO League robotics organizer and coach: 2014-present; FIRST Tech Challenge robotics organizer and coach: 2016-present; Reach Out and Read volunteer: 2006-present; Frequent school volunteer: 2009-present
What do you hope to accomplish if elected?
I want to continue my work of focusing the district's resources on increasing student achievement. I believe that ALL students are capable of learning at a high level. Helping them reach that level requires student-focused policies, continuous improvement of teaching practices, and a stable budget. A quality education will prepare our students to be successful in life and improve our local community.
What do you feel are the most important issues you’ll be asked to face if elected?
The district's immediate challenges will be with pandemic recovery: making up for loss of learning due to COVID, addressing this year's decline in student enrollment, safely returning to full-time classes, and dealing with budget fluctuations.
How would you address those issues?
Keep classes in-person by following OHA guidelines and encouraging our community to do so. Return to full-day classes as quickly and safely as possible. Develop a robust and rigorous online program to serve the increasing number of students who prefer online-only classes. Our district has been able to maintain programs and staff this year due to conservative budgeting. We must continue to budget responsibly.
Why should voters trust you with their vote?
My experience in the district as a parent, volunteer, coach, and board member has given me the skills necessary to advocate for our students and their families. My previous terms on the board have shown that I am trustworthy, deliberate, and thoughtful, with a focus on student achievement. My personal goal as a board member is to help our students succeed!
