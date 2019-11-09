The following Coos Bay Police Department employees also served in the military. Their names were not included in our special Veterans Day issue, so we are including them here. The World salutes you!
Senior Officer Darrell Babb, United States Marine Corp
Detective Ken Labrousse, United States Marine Corp
Senior Officer Tom Lindahl, United States Air Force
Chief Gary McCullough, United States Navy
Captain Cal Mitts, United States Army
Officer Wes O’Connor, United States Marine Corp
Senior Officer Scot Rogers, United States Navy
Sergeant Mike Shaffer, United States Marine Corp
Officer Christopher Sparks, United States Marine Corp
Evidence Tech Randy Sparks, United State Navy