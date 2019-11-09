The following Coos Bay Police Department employees also served in the military. Their names were not included in our special Veterans Day issue, so we are including them here. The World salutes you!

Senior Officer Darrell Babb, United States Marine Corp

Detective Ken Labrousse, United States Marine Corp

Senior Officer Tom Lindahl, United States Air Force

Chief Gary McCullough, United States Navy

Captain Cal Mitts, United States Army

Officer Wes O’Connor, United States Marine Corp

Senior Officer Scot Rogers, United States Navy

Sergeant Mike Shaffer, United States Marine Corp

Officer Christopher Sparks, United States Marine Corp

Evidence Tech Randy Sparks, United State Navy

