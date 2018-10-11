<h2>Coos Bay Lions Club tournament
Oct. 5 and 6
At Marshfield
1A
1. Millicoma 2
2. Coquille 7
3. Redwood (California)
4. Myrtle Point JV
5. Fern Ridge Middle School (Elmira)
6. Azalea 7 (Brookings)
7. North Bend 7 JV
7. Sunset
Sportsmanship: Fern Ridge Middle School
2A
1. Harbor Lights (Bandon)
2. North Bend 8 JV
3. Myrtle Point varsity
4. Trinity Lutheran (Portland)
5. Reedsport
6. Scotts Mills (Silverton)
7. Marshfield 8 varsity
8. North Bend 7 varsity
Sportsmanship: Harbor Lights
3A
1. Jo Lane White (Roseburg)
2. North Bend 8 varsity
3. Fremont 8 Blue (Roseburg)
4. Azalea 8
5. Butte Creek (Silverton)
6. Millicoma 1
7. Riley Creek (Gold Beach)
8. Silver Crest (Silverton)
Sportsmanship: North Bend 8 varsity
4A
1. Siuslaw
2. Jo Lane Red (Roseburg)
3. Toddy Thomas Middle School (Fortuna, Calif.)
4. Fremont 8 Gold (Roseburg)
5. Powers
6. Fremont 7 (Roseburg)
7. Coquille 8
8. Coffenberry (Myrtle Creek)
Sportsmanship: Toddy Thomas Middle School