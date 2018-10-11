<h2>Coos Bay Lions Club tournament

Oct. 5 and 6

At Marshfield

1A

1. Millicoma 2

2. Coquille 7

3. Redwood (California)

4. Myrtle Point JV

5. Fern Ridge Middle School (Elmira)

6. Azalea 7 (Brookings)

7. North Bend 7 JV

7. Sunset

Sportsmanship: Fern Ridge Middle School

2A

1. Harbor Lights (Bandon)

2. North Bend 8 JV

3. Myrtle Point varsity

4. Trinity Lutheran (Portland)

5. Reedsport

6. Scotts Mills (Silverton)

7. Marshfield 8 varsity

8. North Bend 7 varsity

Sportsmanship: Harbor Lights

3A

1. Jo Lane White (Roseburg)

2. North Bend 8 varsity

3. Fremont 8 Blue (Roseburg)

4. Azalea 8

5. Butte Creek (Silverton)

6. Millicoma 1

7. Riley Creek (Gold Beach)

8. Silver Crest (Silverton)

Sportsmanship: North Bend 8 varsity

4A

1. Siuslaw

2. Jo Lane Red (Roseburg)

3. Toddy Thomas Middle School (Fortuna, Calif.)

4. Fremont 8 Gold (Roseburg)

5. Powers

6. Fremont 7 (Roseburg)

7. Coquille 8

8. Coffenberry (Myrtle Creek)

Sportsmanship: Toddy Thomas Middle School

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags