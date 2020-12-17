Coos Art Museum fans had just a few days to enjoy a set of short exhibitions as COVID-19 guidelines continue to shift what the museum is able to do.
Faced with both a pandemic and a construction project, the Coos Art Museum has been closed for the majority of the year. Now, after just a week of being reopened to the public, state restrictions and high case numbers are forcing it to close once again.
“It’s a little strange. It’s just different,” said Steven Broocks, the museum’s executive director.
The museum’s first hurdle has been, of course, the COVID-19 pandemic. In the spring, it was forced to close to the public to prevent the spread of the virus.
But the challenges continued, according to Broocks. The city, which owns the building that houses the museum, needed to make some improvements to the building’s entry way, since the sidewalk had sunk an inch or two below the accessibility ramp in the years since it was first constructed.
“It was probably the time to do it,” Broocks said.
So, with the construction blocking the door, and access already limited because of the pandemic, museum leaders chose to remain closed for much of the summer, the busiest season for the museum.
That meant cancellations.
Events and fundraisers? At least six were cancelled.
One of the longest-running maritime art exhibitions on the west coast, held at the museum each of the last 26 years, and another exhibition of artists from 13 states? Both cancelled.
The springtime exhibition of over 800 works by area students? Closed, just a few weeks after the pieces had been put up on the walls.
“So that was kind of a shame to have to end that right in the middle,” Broocks said.
But funding and logistical challenges are constants in the museum industry, according to Broocks. That means this year’s been yet another lesson in “just how to roll with the punches.”
“Right now we’ve got some good donors that are helping us out,” Broocks said of the museum’s financial picture after fundraisers had to be cancelled.
But since the pandemic began, exhibitions held during the museums one-week opening has been some reason for optimism. A small handful of artists have been lucky to have their work on display for a small handful of visitors for the past week.
Many of those works centered on the emotions that the artists, and many others, have cycled through during a challenging year.
On the first floor, a series of larger-than-life charcoal drawings by Eugene artist M.V. Moran reflects on the “trials of 2020,” Moran wrote in an artist’s statement about the work. Each drawing is of a solitary female figure — isolated and frustrated, Moran wrote, like so many have found themselves.
On the building’s second floor, more artists reflect on the pandemic’s struggles. The museum has made one of its smaller galleries available to Susan Lehman, a Bandon artist who’d planned to show the paintings elsewhere but saw that exhibition cancelled because of the virus.
Along the wall of that gallery, Lehman’s 10-piece series, painted in March and April and titled “A Delicate Balance,” presents the themes Lehman experienced early in the pandemic, as family members tested positive for the virus and she stayed home to isolate.
“Worry was overwhelming, except when I was in my studio,” Lehman wrote in an artists’ statement. “My paintings kept evolving and eventually I could see how I had processed my feelings about what had been happening, even though that had not been the intention.”
The works are collages, which started as molding paste pushed through stencils, Lehman said. Over time, she developed the series to represent more moments she experienced, like cancelled painting trips and time spent observing the grove of trees behind her home.
“We are all living balanced between what we need to do, versus what we are allowed to do safely,” Lehman wrote. “We as artists manage to create whether locked down in our studios, or painting among friends, processing what we see and hear from outside our walls.”
In the building’s atrium, another exhibition displays a collection of paintings created by the museum’s Art Studio group. The exhibition, titled “Alone Together,” is made up from the work of the twelve area painters who continued to collaborate even during the pandemic, Broocks said.
The exhibitions are scheduled to run through January, but likely only a few people will have the chance to see them. On Friday, Coos County entered the “extreme risk” category of state pandemic restrictions, meaning indoor museums had to close their doors once again.
What’s more, the exhibitions were planned two years in advance, meaning the artists couldn’t possibly have known how the pandemic might shutter their showings.
The museum already has a full schedule of exhibitions for the coming year. He’s hoping they’ll be able to continue as planned — but with the virus still in the community, that’s not a guarantee.
“Generally, this world is a pretty well-planned world,” Broocks said.
