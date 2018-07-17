SIXES — The South Coast Folk Society will host another free Contra Dance at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 28, at the Sixes Grange, 44556 US Highway 101, Sixes, in Curry County.
Contra dancing is a light-hearted form of social dancing that is easy to learn and fun for all ages. Singles, couples and families will enjoy contra dancing and new dancers are always welcome.
Live music will be provided by the Outstanding Open Band, a popular band made up of musicians from Coos and Curry counties. They play a lively mix of Celtic, old timey and modern contra tunes. These musicians, under the leadership of Sharon Rogers, have provided Coos and Curry counties with lively and vibrant contra dance music for many years.
Karen Olsen from North Bend, a skilled caller with many years of experience, will teach and then call all the dances.
Side of the Tide Morris Dancers will provide entertainment during the break.
All are welcome to this free, public event, which is alcohol and fragrance free. Refreshments are available. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.
This will be the third in a series of four Contra dances in Curry County this season, all at the Sixes Grange. The next and final dance is on Oct. 20. Over 70 folks of all ages have had an old fashioned good time at previous dances, gathering as a community to enjoy dance, live music and each other’s company.
The dances are funded by The Curry County Cultural Coalition and The Oregon Cultural Trust. For more information call 541-332-9295 or 541-348-2174 or visit www.southcoastfolksociety.com.
The South Coast Folk Society is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization, dedicated to the preservation, study, teaching, enjoyment and continuing evolution of traditional and historical dance, music and song.