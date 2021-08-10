What: Coos Bay Farmers Market
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. every Wednesday
Where: Central Avenue, downtown Coos Bay
You Should Know: Dozens of vendors will sell a variety of wares ranging from fresh produce and plants to homemade soaps and clothes. Food trucks and other food items will also be available. The farmers market runs through October 27.
What: Circle the Bay road run
When: 8 a.m., Saturday, August 14
Where: Starts and ends at Ferry Road Park in North Bend
You Should Know: The 30-kilometer race is the signature event of the South Coast Running Club. People can participate either as individuals or part of three-person relay teams. The entry fee is $150 for relay teams and $70 for individuals (members of the South Coast Running Club pay $55). Registration is all online and ends at 5 p.m. on Aug. 12 for relay teams and 5 p.m. on Aug. 13 for individuals.
Information: To register, visit www.southcoastrunningclub.org
What: Second Saturday at Coos History Museum
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. August 14
Where: Coos History Museum
You Should Know: Admission to the museum will be free all. From 11 a.m.-2 p.m., children and families are invited to participate in te Explorer's Club for a fun educational opportunity.
What: Garlic Greatness
When: 11 a.m., August 18
Where: Virtually via Zoom. Register at https://tinyurl.com/b4vp88pp.
You Should Know: The North Bend Public Library will partner with Cheryl O’Dell of Natural Grocers for a webinar that will highlight the nutritional benefits of garlic as well as the way garlic enhances most foods. Attendees will be able to stop by the library for a free garlic bulb.
What: ASL practice
When: Noon, August 19
Where: Virtually via Zoom. Register for this event at https://is.gd/daR3SI
You Should Know: Kandy Bergquist will lead the practice. She teaches American Sign Language and Signed English at Southwestern Oregon Community College. She has worked with the deaf and hard of hearing as an interpreter, classroom aid and speech pathologist. Beginners are welcome.
What: Open house and BBQ
When: 11 a.m., August 22
Where: Bay Area Bible Church, 2590 14th St., North Bend
You Should Know: The open house will feature a family friendly message by Pastor Ray McCormick followed with free food for all. The kids will have fun in a bounce house and water dump tank.
Information: Call 541-756-6707
What: Auditions at So it Goes Coffeehouse
When: 6:30 p.m., August 23 and August 24
Where: So it Goes Coffeehouse, 190 Central Coos Bay
You Should Know: Open auditions will be held for The Breakfast Club of the Living Dead, an original satire written be John Beane. All roles are open. They are looking for comic ability and will consider any gender/age/ethnicity for any role. All actors are paid.
What: Reedsport Planning Commission Public Hearing
When: 6 p.m., August 24
Where: City Hall conference room, 451 Winchester Avenue
You Should Know: The commission will host a public hearing to consider an application by Reedsport Properties NV to partition a 17-acre parcel at Masters Way and North 20th Street into three lots.
What: Building Healthy Meals on a Budget
When: Noon-1 p.m., August 25.
Where: Virtually via Zoom. Register at https://is.gd/gpEMWe
You Should Know: Coos Bay Public Library will co-host the class with Natural Grocers’ Nutritional Health Coach Cheryl O’Dell, MSN. Discover the importance of getting off the blood sugar roller coaster using high-quality proteins, fats and carbohydrates to build healthy and delicious meals.
What: Taking Care of Business XII
When: 5 p.m., August 26
Where: North Bend Lanes and Back Alley Pub and Grill
You Should Know: Bay Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 12th business networking event with a night of food, fun and bowling. Sign up online: https://placefull.com/taking-care-of-business-xii.
What: Community Cooking with the Co-op
When: 5:30 p.m., August 26
Where: Virtually via Zoom. Register at https://is.gd/va3Wd9
You Should Know: Coos Bay Library has teamed up with Coos Head Food Co-op’s Outreach Coordinator, Jamar, to provide safe, easy, and healthy recipes to create at home.
What: Spanglish with library
When: Noon to 1 p.m., September 1
Where: Virtual meeting via Zoom. Register at https://is.gd/QCvWD8
You Should Know: Spanglish is for those who wish to practice their Spanish conversational skills and help other learners in a friendly setting. Attendees will have the opportunity to converse in Spanish as a group for one hour in a casual, informal environment. This is not a class, but there will be ideas for conversational topics. Beginners are welcome.
