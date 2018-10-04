COQUILLE — The next Coquille Valley Seed Community meeting will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 11 at the Owen Building in Coquille.
You are invited to bring your apples for tasting and identification. Bring your beans as well. Ish Shalom will conduct apple identification and members will varieties of their apples for tasting. Share samples of your bean harvest. They will be displayed to talk about successes and failures, growing, drying and storing the bounty of the Plant of the Year.
Don't forget to bring excess bounty for the sharing table, garlic bulbs (to share) and any data for Jim Reis’s project. Ianto will share fava bean seeds and Rowan will offer sweet pea seeds, for fall planting.
The public welcome. Most CVSC monthly meetings on the second Thursday, are held at the Coos County Annex (Owen Building), 201 N Adams, Coquille. For information, call 541-572-3317 or find facebook.com/CoquilleValleySeedCommunity.