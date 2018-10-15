YACHATS — The central Oregon Coast town of Yachats, is inviting all fun-guys and fun-gals to its 19th annual Village Mushroom Fest, Oct. 19-21. The festival opens Friday night with a Fun-guys Welcome Bash, then offers a full weekend of cultivated culinary and wild forest mushrooms dishes, culinary markets, and an extraordinary opportunity to learn about mushrooms.
An impressive team of educators joins this festival annually to provide a variety of talks, workshops, guided walks, demonstrations, and book signings, and a large display of mushrooms staffed by three mycological societies. You'll also find indoor and outdoor markets featuring fresh and dried, wild, and exotic cultivated culinary mushrooms, as well as mushroom tools, books, and themed items at village shops and galleries. A mushroom focused citizen science Bioblitz is scheduled on Saturday at Cape Perpetua.
Friday, Oct. 19 — 6:30-9 p.m. Friday Nite Fun-guys and Fun-gals Welcome Bash, at Yachats Commons. Doors will open at 6. Tickets $17 or $10 for children 10 and younger, includes a buffet dinner prepared by local chefs with mushroom dishes — Strudel, Tortellini, Fondue, Soup, and Niscoise Salad, and a variety of desserts to enjoy.
Saturday, Oct. 20 — 10 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 21 — 10 a.m.-4 p.m. A Mushroom Fest wristband will cost $5 and give you access to most festival activities at various locations.
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday Indoor (Yachats Commons) and Outdoor (around town) Mushroom Markets and 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday: Mushroom Displays and Mini-Workshops at Yachats Lions Hall.
Mushroom Images slide show by Dr. Matt Trappe at Cape Perpetua Visitor Center; Guided walks: every 30 minutes from 10 -3 Saturday and 10-2:30 Sunday. Guided walks are rated for length and difficulty. Parking fees will apply at Cape Perpetua Visitor Center.
And in The Village 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday, and at 11 a.m. Sunday, guided walks will meet at Commons' flagpole.
Saturday speakers' forum at Yachats Commons: 10 a.m. Oregon is Truffle Country, Dr. Charles LeFevre; 11:15 Truffle Diversity and Ecology in the Pacific Northwest, Dr. Dan Luoma; 12:30 p.m. How to Collect and Identify Wild Mushrooms, Dr. Steven Carpenter; 1:45 Novices Who Want to Become Old bold Mushroom Hunters, David Pilz; 3 Lichens: Fungi in Disguise, Dr. Matt Trappe.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday book signings with Dr. Steven Carpenter and David Pilz.
Demonstrations and workshops, some have additional fee. Arrive early so they start on time.
12:30 p.m. Saturday Truffle Dog demonstration at Yachats Commons, outside; 12:30-2:30 Coos With Mushrooms, Making the Most of Your Bounty at Yachats Presbyterian Church, $3 (exact change); 3-5 Grow Your Own Mushrooms lecture and workshop, $5 (exact change).
This festival is sponsored by the Yachats Area Chamber of Commerce. For the full detailed schedule, visit the events page of the Yachats chamber's website, yachats.org. For more information, email info@yachats.org or call 541-547-3530.