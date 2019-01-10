COOS BAY — Coos Bay Public Library kicks off the new year with the work of two local artists on display during the month of January. Kimberly Wurtser shares “Images of Nature” on the walls. The clay work of Valorie Meeuwsen is displayed in the lobby.
Kimberly Wurster, a native of western Montana, relocated to the Oregon coast in 1995. Prior to this move Kimberly, with her husband Scott, developed wildlife refuges in Montana, turning unproductive ranch wetlands into prime habitat for waterfowl and trout. A classical cellist for over forty years, Kimberly shifted her artistic focus in 1995 to painting fine art. With no formal training, she continuously draws on her experience with the wetlands and a life long love for the natural world. "My goal is to capture the spirit of my subject, to exemplify the beauty that so inspires me." Kimberly creates her paintings primarily in pastel, watercolor or acrylic, sometimes incorporating ink and other forms of mixed media. She enjoys painting a variety of subjects including landscapes, but has a particular fondness for birds and wildlife. Her work has earned numerous awards for excellence in domestic and international competition.
Valorie Meeuwsen allows her emotions to guide her as she creates her pottery and sculpture. Her preference is low fire clay which she hand builds. Much of the inspiration for Valorie’s earthy or antiquated look comes from the beautiful coastal environment.
The works of both artists can be viewed during library open hours: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and noon-6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the month. The library is located at 525 Anderson Ave.