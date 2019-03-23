LANGLOIS — The World Music Concert and Dance will be held 5-8 p.m. Sunday, March 31, at the Langlois Cheese Factory located at 94179 Allen Boice Drive. Great music and festive social dancing will be on tap courtesy of the South Coast Folk Society that has invited Kef Brass Dance Band from Eugene to play. Kef is a premier dance band that has received praise at venues throughout the Pacific Northwest for the quality of their music and the authenticity of their sound.
This event is a Balkan and International dance festival, open to the public, with a free dance workshop 3-4:30 p.m. where anyone can learn Balkan village dances, led by instructors Paul Poresky and Kef band member Sharon Rogers.
Admission to the dance party is $12, students will be admitted free. The nine musicians in the Kef Brass Band have honed their talent over the past 12 years playing for audiences from Seattle to San Francisco. The band features trumpets, baritones, flugelhorn, euphonium, sousaphone, percussion, accordion, and vocals that create a distinctive sound infused with energy and grace playing a variety of dance music from Eastern Europe and around the world.
Doors will open at 2:30. Both events are alcohol- and fragrance-free. Potluck refreshments are welcome.
Need more information? Call 541-404-8267.