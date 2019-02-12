COOS BAY — South Coast Oregon Employer Council will host “Workplace Harassment & Discrimination” a workshop to be held Friday, Feb. 22, presented by a training specialist for the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries. This workshop is designed for small business owners, human resources managers and specialists, office managers, recruitment specialists, staffing/temporary employment agencies personnel, managers and supervisors -- with the responsibility to understand and recognize workplace harassment.
This seminar provides an overview of federal and state civil rights laws. Recent Supreme Court decisions have changed the standards for evaluating harassment cases and employer liability. Now more than ever, employers must ensure that effective anti-harassment policies are in place. Supervisors must be trained to act as role models, to recognize harassment in the workplace, and to respond promptly and appropriately. Employers must also institute effective complaint procedures that are readily accessible to employees and that ensure prompt investigation of harassment complaints without retaliation. BOLI’s trainer will review current trends in this volatile area and give you tips on minimizing your liability.
Specific topics will include: How courts define unlawful harassment; recent cases; defining “unwelcome” conduct; employer liability; preventing harassment; prohibiting retaliation; investigating complaints; conducting interviews; and taking appropriate corrective action.
The seminar will be held 8 a.m.-noon Friday, Feb 22, at Southwestern Oregon Community College, Lakeview meeting rooms in Empire Hall, 1988 Newmark Ave. Coos Bay. Check-in starts at 7:45 a.m. Open to the public, registration fee is $69 per person. The non-refundable fee includes a continental breakfast and seminar materials. To register, call 1-800-342-4742, ext. 2124, or go to https://oecscfeb22.eventbrite.com.