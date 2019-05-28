REEDSPORT – Woodturning virtuosos and curious beginners are equally welcome at the Saturday, June 8, meeting of the South Coast Woodturners.
The non-profit club recently moved into its new home at Reedsport Community Charter School, 2260 Longwood Drive, Reedsport. Its former home, Coos Bay’s Harding Learning Center, is slated for demolition.
The club meets at 9 a.m. the second Saturday of each month for fun, friendship and woodturning demonstrations in the Reedsport school’s wood shop (room 302 on the building’s back side). At the June 8 meeting, Tom Borener will demonstrate how to enhance a turning with carving.
Club meetings are free and open to the public. Look South Coast Woodturners on Facebook.