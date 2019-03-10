MYRTLE POINT — Learn Woodland Management, a basic Forestry short course with Forestry and Natural Resources instructor, Norma Kline, ideal for anyone who is starting to care for woodland property.
Topics that will be covered include during the 5-week series: Assessing your property and site; Understanding tree biology and forest ecology; Tree planting; Care for an established forest; Weed control; Safety; and Laws and regulations. The course will conclude with a field trip where participants will see real examples of properties managed using the information from this course.
Workshops will be held 6-8 p.m. Wednesdays April 24, May 1, May 8, May 15, at Coos County OSU Extension Office, 631 Alder St. in Myrtle Point. A field day is planned for Saturday, May 18.
Registration is required and the deadline is April 19. Cost for the course is $50 per person or $60/family sharing class materials. Register by calling Shawna at 541-572-5263, ext. 25292 or email her at Shawna.horner@oregonstate.edu.