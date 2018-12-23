COOS BAY — In a special awards ceremony for the Ink and Print exhibition on Dec. 15, juror Nicole Pietrantoni announced her selection of prize winners in this West Coast juried printmaking competition at Coos Art Museum. The Ink and Print exhibition runs from Dec. 15, 2018 through Feb. 9, 2019.
The First Place Prize was awarded to Yuji Hiratsuka of Corvallis, Ore., for his Intaglio and Chine collé print, Diamonds, Always and Forever. The Second Place was presented to Tallmadge Doyle of Eugene, Ore., for a Hand-colored Woodblock and Etching, High Tides Rising XI. Tatjana Pavićević of Seattle, Wash., received the Third Place award for her Viscosity and Chine collé Monotype, Pause to Self-Realize. The three top prize awards are $600 for first place, $450 for second place, and $250 for third place.
Honorable Mention awards were also announced. The four Honorable Mention recipients are: Karinna Gomez of Anchorage, Alaska, for Broke Down Jeep, Winter 2015; Mari Matsuda of Honolulu, Hawaii, for Kimi Was a Fighter; Millie Whipplesmith Plank of Etna, Calif., for Smith River Canyon Double Dippers; and Sylvia Walters of Oakland, Calif., for Vince’s Horn.
The exhibitions juror, Nicole Pietrantoni, is currently an Associate Professor of Art at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash., where she teaches printmaking and book arts. Her exhibition The Tumbling Oracle is featured consecutively with Ink and Print.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies the historic 1936 Art Deco US Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The Museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. Museum admission: $5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors, free to Museum members.