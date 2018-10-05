REEDSPORT — Tamara Szalewski and Tara Szalewski at Mindpower Gallery invite you to join them from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12th for their wine tasting with Melrose Vineyards from Roseburg.
We had a great time at their (Melrose's) Grape Stomp and Harvest Festival, and want to share their wine you.
Also 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 12, Reedsport/Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce would like everyone to come to the "Old Town Wine Down" Wine Walk and Trick-or-Treat event where costumes are encouraged but not required. Most of Old Town Reedsport will be on board somehow. Adults, 21 and older, can enjoy a complimentary taste at Creative Mercantile where a glass and event map will be available for the Wine Walk.
Kids are invited to start their evening by decorating a Goodie Bag, to use for Trick-or-Treat, at Blooming Rustic and getting their faces painted at Mirror, Mirror Beauty Salon. Then everyone can visit Reedsport Massage where there will be a photo booth complete with fun props. Follow your nose to Reedsport Antiques where the popcorn popper will provide fresh treats for everyone. You will even find some tasty treats provided by Lower Umpqua Hospital along the way.
Participating merchants include: Bayside Bargains, Defeat River Brewery, Designs at Your Door, Eagles, Ellie's Art & Sign, Fullhart Insurance, Mal & Sietz Realty, Reedsport Antiques, Rust'd Star, Sid's Carving, Sugar Shack Bakery, and Timber Faller's Daughter.
There is no charge to visit Old Town Reedsport. Questions about the event? Call the Reedsport/Winchester Bay Chamber of Commerce at 541-271-3495.