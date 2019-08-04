ELKTON — Casual cyclists with a taste for Pinot Noir will be tuning up on their bikes for a tour of Elkton-area wineries at the “Wine About Your Bike” event on Saturday, Aug. 17th. The family friendly event is a fundraiser for the Elkton Community Education Center, where the tour starts and ends.
Riders can enjoy a free coffee drink, tour the butterfly pavilion and take an optional yoga class before their ride. Then when riders return later in the day there will be a concert by Cottage Grove band Windy Ridge in the ECEC outdoor amphitheater.
“This event is great for anyone who has ever fantasized about a 40-mile ride through wine country but found it too intimidating,” said event organizer Katie DeBonis of Brandborg Winery.
“In Elkton, we just love wine and we want to share it with people. And we’ve added other fun stops along the way to make it family-friendly and accessible to people who don’t drink or ride. ”Riders choose between the 6.7-mile Wine & Bike Route and the scenic 18-mile River Route. Both include wine tastings from Brandborg Winery, River’s Edge Winery, Bradley Vineyards, and Crew Work Wine. Other stops include a pop-up stand featuring locally-made bike accessories from Randi Jo Fabrications, home décor at Farm Pickins’ Mercantile and Tomaselli’s Restaurant.
Doors will open at 8:30 a.m., with flexible start and end times depending on the route and pace of the rider.
Gillirose wine, snacks and non-alcoholic drinks will be available for purchase at the concert. Concert seating will begin at 5 p.m. Tickets and more information are available at Eventbrite.com. All-inclusive tour tickets are available for $25 in advance or day of for $30 and will include a commemorative water bottle, free wine tastings, a coffee drink at the Outpost Cafe, and wine purchase shuttling. Concert-only tickets will be $10.
The Elkton Community Education Center organizes cultural and educational events in North Douglas County, and serves as a job training site for local high school students. The nonprofit manages 30-acres of land that are open to the public including a native plant park, butterfly pavilion and historic Fort Umpqua all located at 15850 Highway 38. Seasonal hours and more information about ECEC are available at elktonbutterflies.com or by calling 541-584-2692.