ELKTON — Bike, walk or drive whatever suits your fancy to the Amphitheater at Elkton Community Education Center amphitheater to enjoy live music by Cottage Grove's Windy Ridge from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. Admission is $10 per person.
At the very southern tip of the Willamette Valley, deep in the mist covered hills east of Cottage Grove, lies a secret. It is a rarity among bands; five guys born and raised in the same small town who have been playing music together for over 35 years, and still actually enjoy each other's company.
After experiencing burnout, brought on by good times and hard living, playing in bars and clubs throughout the state in the 70’s and 80’s, the remnants of two Cottage Grove bands, Daybreak and Hiwire, joined forces. In a small cabin on a breezy hilltop the five guys came together in 1990 with a different attitude. Older, wiser and united in the belief that playing their own brand of music, and the brotherhood to make it work, was the most important thing, Windy Ridge was formed.
The band consists of: the Munsell brothers, David on guitar, keyboard and lead vocals, and Curt on percussion and lead vocals; Ken Bachelder, bass and vocals; Joe Tennis, lead guitar and vocals; and Brian Gushwa, drums and vocals.
Blend rock and blues, throw in little country along with original material and you have a tasty, eclectic musical brew. So kick off your shoes and dance.
To find out more about the band visit them on Facebook at windy.ridge.54.