SEATTLE, Wash. — Indie rocker Will Moore has a couple of West Coast tours under his belt with his most recent project and in the coming weeks, Moore and his band will be hitting the road again.
They are going on the road with vinyl produced through a successful crowd-sourcing campaign and a longer set list consisting of unreleased new works. Moore is following up his 2016 debut with a new EP “Something to Visualize” (April 2018), an album chock-full of dark pop-rock tunes that feature his signature three-part harmonies.
The Will Moore Band planned a stop in at 7 Devils Brewing Co. with their performance starting at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17.
Moore's sound is inﬂuenced by Elbow, Spoon, and Foo Fighters. He blends his Northwest roots seamlessly with subtle electronic elements. “Something to Visualize” was grown over a year and a half, demoed in band mate Yakup's home studio before it was brought to Matty Green, one of Moore’s earliest musical collaborators.
“Something to Visualize” is a soundscape of Moore grappling with personal relationships. The sound of the EP is shaped by collaborations with MTV EMA nominee, band member Yakup Trana as well as producer Matty Green (who has worked with everyone from U2 to Gwen Stefani), and Seattle music scene veteran Ryan Leyva.