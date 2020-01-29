Allen (Tony) Adams, well-known wildlife artist, is scheduled to present classes on the techniques of acrylic at Gallery by The Bay, Tuesdays, on Feb. 4, 11, 18 and 25, 9 a.m. to noon. The classes will be held in the Art Salon classroom of the gallery, 2100 Union Street, North Bend. Call or text 541-751-5110.
Longtime resident of the area, Adams has an impressive background of being one of the first artists of the Walt Disney studios in Hollywood, illustrating many of the characters which made the Disney comedies famous during the 1950’s.
Adams served in the U. S. Army Infantry during the Korean war and upon his return to the United States took his GI bill to study art at Chouinard Art Institute (now called Cal-Arts Institute) in Los Angeles.
His first art position was screen cartoonist for Disney which led him to General Dynamics Corporation in San Diego where he enjoyed a 30-year career as graphics designer.
Upon retirement Adams and his wife Paige moved with their family to the Oregon Coast. He went to work in real estate for Coldwell Banker and became an integral part of the art community through Bay Area Artists and Coos Art Museum. Adding to his accomplishments volunteer fireman for Coos Bay Fire Department for 28 years.
Coming out of a second retirement after the passing of his wife, his work has been featured in Bandon at Second Street Gallery and in May and June of 2019 exhibited at Gallery by The Bay in North Bend. View his art in the rental/sales gallery at Coos Art Museum: coosartmuseum.org.
The class is open to beginners or those with experience. Adams said, “It’s open to anyone who wants to learn new tricks regarding acrylics." Don’t miss the opportunity to hear what this seasoned, professional artist has to say. Class fee $25: www.gallerybythebaynb.com.