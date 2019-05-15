PORT ORFORD — A Wild & Scenic Rivers "hand-canceling stamp event" will be held from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 22, at Wild Rivers Land Trust office, 832 Oregon St. (Highway 101), Port Orford.
Wild Rivers Land Trust will be hosting a hand-canceling station for the new release of the USPS commemorative Wild & Scenic Rivers postage stamps. This set contains 12 photographs by three photographers, including local friend and author, Tim Palmer. Palmer will be delivering a statement on May 21 in Bend at the unveiling of the special stamp series. There are presently 208 nationally designated wild and scenic rivers in 39 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, totaling more than 12,700 miles.
To highlight the occasion, Wild Rivers Land Trust will have stamped envelopes printed with photographs by Tim Palmer of the local rivers- the Chetco, Rogue and Elk. These special collector’s envelopes will be available for a donation of $6 each or a set of four envelopes for $20, at the WRLT office: 832 Oregon St., Port Orford. Those who would like to reserve some limited-edition envelopes can call 541-366-2130.
Last year the Wild & Scenic Rivers Act celebrated its 50th anniversary, and Wild Rivers Land Trust along with other watershed councils and agencies across the nation held events to honor the preservation of its valuable rivers. This new postage stamp will continue to pay tribute to glorious waterways as a forever stamp.
To learn more about Wild Rivers Land Trust, visit the website at www.wildriverslandtrust.org, Facebook page at facebook.com/WildRiversLandTrust/.
Wild Rivers Land Trust is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that works to secure Oregon’s legacy of clean waters, healthy habitats and working lands for future generations. For more information on Wild Rivers Land Trust, contact Ann Schmierer, Executive Director, at 541-366-2130.