PORT ORFORD — Wild Rivers Land Trust will be premiering their new video "Farms Forests & Fish" at the upcoming Siskiyou FilmFest in Grants Pass Sunday, Feb. 10. The video takes viewers on a journey along some of the southern Oregon coastal rivers and working lands and is narrated by some of nature's local advocates — Ann Vileisis, Tim Palmer, Pete and Mary Wahl, Cliff Stansell and Dave Lacey.
This is the 17th anniversary of the KS Wild's Siskiyou FilmFest, which focuses on the activism, science and history of the environmental movement and features award-winning films about people creating real world solutions to today's environmental challenges on a local, regional and global scale.
The Siskiyou FilmFest will be held 4-9:30 p.m. at the Grants Pass Performing Arts Center located at 830 NE Ninth St. Tickets are available online or at the door for $15 and $20.
For more information and to purchase tickets: www.siskiyoufilmfest.org
Wild Rivers Land Trust is a non-profit organization www.wildriverslandtrust.org promoting land conservation on the southern Oregon coast, based in Port Orford, Ore.
For additional information, call Pamela Berndt at 541-366-2130 or email to pamela@wildriverslandtrust.org.