COQUILLE — The Coquille Valley Seed Community will hold a Wild Plant Identification Walk in the Forest and you are invited. Starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24 at Grant Wartnik’s property located at 95420 Highway 42 Coos Bay.
Parking is limited so please RSVP for parking details at 541-297-1252 and/or a carpool to the site.
Lisa Cooper will lead us on a short walks (for all ages) and a longer one for the intrepid. Please bring your own water and wear good hiking shoes to navigate the uneven terrain.
Samples of plants not found on the property will be on display. You are encouraged to bring plants you have questions about and Lisa will help to identify them.
Public is always welcome and Coquille Valley Seed Community events. Regular meetings will resume in the fall on the second Thursdays of the month, 6-8 p.m. in Coquille. facebook.com/CoquilleValleySeedCommunity